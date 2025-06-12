News BJ Penn ordered to leave his home; potentially homeless

B.J. Penn ordered to vacate home he shares with his mother, restraining order extended by judge

Legal actions against UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn continue to escalate with him being ordered to leave the home he shares with his mother after a judge approved an extension of a restraining order against him.
The restraining order from his mom escalated as now the judge has forced BJ Penn to lose his home.

I can’t imagine the streets being kind to BJ and I’m not sure who would let him stay over given his mental state.

Hopefully he doesn’t lose his mind more.
 
How was the restraining order supposed to work if they live in the same place? guessing the mother is the legal owner of the property.
 
BJ Penn has done nothing wrong. The courts need to stay out of his business.
 
He can live with me long as he doesn’t say I’m a clone.

If he does I guess I’d just have to knock him out.

In all seriousness, please someone help BJ.
 
At this point just put him in a mental institution and get over with it. His brain is cooked from CTE and drugs.
 
BJ Penn has done nothing wrong. The courts need to stay out of his business.
"Penn was arrested three times in a span of just six days after police originally took him into custody on charges of abuse of a family or household member. He was arrested on the same charge again and the third arrest happened after Penn failed to appear in court, which was a violation of his previous bail agreement."

youre fucking retarded
 
Man, between him, Nick Diaz, and Mayhem Miller that era isn't looking so hot as far as how some of the big name the fighters fared.
 
I'm hoping this is all an attempt to build some sort of CTE case against UFC.

I don't want any of this to be true. It's so sad
 
