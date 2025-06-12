koa pomaikai
Jul 23, 2024
- 689
- 1,692
B.J. Penn ordered to vacate home he shares with his mother, restraining order extended by judge
Legal actions against UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn continue to escalate with him being ordered to leave the home he shares with his mother after a judge approved an extension of a restraining order against him.
www.mmafighting.com
The restraining order from his mom escalated as now the judge has forced BJ Penn to lose his home.
I can’t imagine the streets being kind to BJ and I’m not sure who would let him stay over given his mental state.
Hopefully he doesn’t lose his mind more.
….
[Update to original post] BJ got arrested gain for entering home just basically today.
