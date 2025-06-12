News BJ Penn ordered to leave his home; potentially homeless: UPDATE, BJ arrested for entering home

www.mmafighting.com

B.J. Penn ordered to vacate home he shares with his mother, restraining order extended by judge

Legal actions against UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn continue to escalate with him being ordered to leave the home he shares with his mother after a judge approved an extension of a restraining order against him.
The restraining order from his mom escalated as now the judge has forced BJ Penn to lose his home.

I can’t imagine the streets being kind to BJ and I’m not sure who would let him stay over given his mental state.

Hopefully he doesn’t lose his mind more.
[Update to original post] BJ got arrested gain for entering home just basically today.

 
Last edited:
"Penn was arrested three times in a span of just six days after police originally took him into custody on charges of abuse of a family or household member. He was arrested on the same charge again and the third arrest happened after Penn failed to appear in court, which was a violation of his previous bail agreement."

We like to cite Renan Barao as the biggest falloff in MMA history...but all things considered, BJ Penn gotta be up there on a much harsher level, both in the cage, and in life.

Sad to see. This guy was instrumental in early UFC success and am a huge fan of his fighting (when he was focused on fighting)

Hoping BJ gets the help he needs and realizes his role in all of this.
 
Shouldn’t you be more mad at BJ’s family for calling the cops to arrest him?
 
