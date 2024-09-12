BJ Penn moves to 1 - 1 in street fights

KarateYeah said:
He should fight at the airport. I'm here
Click to expand...


tumblr_n6261q1A8V1ry1rm7o1_250.gif
 
Man this puts T. Ferg further in the hole.
 
BJ never lost that first 'fight' so many mongs think he did.

He let a guy punch him (incredibly stupidly) and then got up later and beat the shit out of the guy. This is all on video.
 
Dr Fong said:
BJ never lost that first 'fight' so many mongs think he did.

He let a guy punch him (incredibly stupidly) and then got up later and beat the shit out of the guy. This is all on video.
Click to expand...

Don't take Sherdog too seriously now....
 
Probably a lucky punch, Pete wins the rematch imo.
 
Dr Fong said:
BJ never lost that first 'fight' so many mongs think he did.

He let a guy punch him (incredibly stupidly) and then got up later and beat the shit out of the guy. This is all on video.
Click to expand...
Where is the video of him getting up and beating the guys ass?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,078
Messages
56,173,929
Members
175,095
Latest member
bigfulla

Share this page

Back
Top