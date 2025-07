PrideNverDies said: Dana and UFC should help retired fighters like this more. BJ was a GOAT. Hook him up with some UFC gyms to run or something Click to expand...

Not a good idea to put a guy suffering from meth induced paranoia and delusions in charge of something.I agree he needs help, but giving him any kind of responsibility is not a good idea - the guy can't even manage himself as an individual much less other people.He needs to hit (his) rock bottom, decide he's had enough, and has the desire to clean himself up. No counselor, no rehab, nothing will help him until he makes the decision he actually wants the help. Deciding you truly do not want to be an addict anymore is kind of a spiritual awakening - there is an entire shift in your way of thinking, and unless that has occurred, you are just an addict going through the motions of what society/friends/family expect you to do. That is why so many people relapse.His pleads to Dana aren't for help getting him off drugs, he just wants someone to swoop in and fix things so BJ is free to pursue continuing to get high. Otherwise he would be begging to go to rehab/etc, and he's not doing that.