Media BJ Penn declares his family has been murdered and replaced.

www.yahoo.com

Former UFC Champ B.J. Penn Says Mom, Brothers Were Murdered & Replaced

Former UFC champion B.J. Penn has taken to social media in a series of videos to allege that his mother and brothers have been murdered and replaced with imposters. What has BJ Penn been saying about his family? In a series of videos shared on Instagram, Penn shared photos of what he claims are...
:In a series of videos shared on Instagram, Penn shared photos of what he claims are imposters of his family. In the caption for one of the videos, Penn notes that his mother, Lorraine Shin, and brothers Jay Dee Penn, Reagan Penn, and Kalani Mamazuka were all murdered and replaced."
 
I’m confused why he isn’t in a hospital right now, whether his choice or not.
 
