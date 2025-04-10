Deadwing88
Lion of Panjshir.
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2018
- Messages
- 12,661
- Reaction score
- 15,687
Former UFC Champ B.J. Penn Says Mom, Brothers Were Murdered & Replaced
Former UFC champion B.J. Penn has taken to social media in a series of videos to allege that his mother and brothers have been murdered and replaced with imposters. What has BJ Penn been saying about his family? In a series of videos shared on Instagram, Penn shared photos of what he claims are...
www.yahoo.com
:In a series of videos shared on Instagram, Penn shared photos of what he claims are imposters of his family. In the caption for one of the videos, Penn notes that his mother, Lorraine Shin, and brothers Jay Dee Penn, Reagan Penn, and Kalani Mamazuka were all murdered and replaced."