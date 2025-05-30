BJ Penn arrested

www.yahoo.com

UFC Icon BJ Penn Arrested After Strange Incident Caught On Camera

MMA legend BJ Penn found himself in handcuffs over the weekend after a tense and bizarre confrontation with police.
MMA legend BJ Penn found himself in handcuffs over the weekend after a tense and bizarre confrontation with police, and the entire incident was caught on camera. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the former UFC champion was arrested late Sunday night in Hilo and booked on a charge of “abuse of a family or household member: offensive physical contact.” Cops say BJ Penn was taken into custody around 9:40 PM and later released on $2,000 bail just before 2 AM Monday morning.

The exact details surrounding the arrest remain unclear, but Penn appeared to address the incident in a cryptic Instagram post late Monday, where he uploaded video footage showing multiple police officers in his bedroom attempting to take him into custody. The caption referenced “impostor theft,” a term used in Hawaii to describe individuals who impersonate others, including law enforcement, to commit fraud or other crimes. In the clip, Penn is seen lying on a bed as several officers stand over him with flashlights. The scene quickly escalates, with police telling him he’s being arrested for harassment. Penn repeatedly questions their presence, at one point asking, “Can we call an officer that I know?” He resists leaving, appearing confused and frustrated, but is ultimately walked out of the home in handcuffs.
 
Sad. Hope he gets his affairs in order. Was never a BJ fan, but don't want these things to happen to anybody.
 
Wow, so after he thought his family has been replaced by aliens, now the cops arresting him have been replaced as well. Truly a global conspiracy!
 
OK, looked it up. BJ was arrested the next day- after being arrested on the 25th for assaulting his mother, he was then released, then he was rearrested for violating a restraining order regarding his mother the next day on the 26th.

In late May 2025, former UFC champion B.J. Penn was arrested twice on consecutive days in Hilo, Hawaiʻi, on charges of abuse of a family or household member involving his 79‑year‑old mother. According to court and police records, the first arrest occurred on May 25 and the second on May 26. No prior arrests specifically tied to issues with his immediate family have been reported before these incidents, making these two arrests the only documented family‑related detentions.
  • May 25, 2025: Hawaiʻi Island police responded to a domestic dispute at Lorraine Shin’s home, where Penn allegedly shined a flashlight in his mother’s eyes and then grabbed her arms, shoving her against a vehicle. He was arrested for abuse of a family or household member, booked at the East Hawai‘i Detention Facility in Hilo, and released on $2,000 bail.
  • May 26, 2025: After being issued a 48‑hour warning not to contact his mother, Penn allegedly returned to her residence. Officers located and arrested him again at approximately 9:30 a.m., charging him with a second count of abuse of a family or household member. He was booked a second time and released on $1,000 bail.
 
again this BlowJob Penn guy got caught in kink dot com castle
1234142.jpg
 
