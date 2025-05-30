SSgt Dickweed
UFC Icon BJ Penn Arrested After Strange Incident Caught On Camera
MMA legend BJ Penn found himself in handcuffs over the weekend after a tense and bizarre confrontation with police.
MMA legend BJ Penn found himself in handcuffs over the weekend after a tense and bizarre confrontation with police, and the entire incident was caught on camera. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the former UFC champion was arrested late Sunday night in Hilo and booked on a charge of “abuse of a family or household member: offensive physical contact.” Cops say BJ Penn was taken into custody around 9:40 PM and later released on $2,000 bail just before 2 AM Monday morning.
The exact details surrounding the arrest remain unclear, but Penn appeared to address the incident in a cryptic Instagram post late Monday, where he uploaded video footage showing multiple police officers in his bedroom attempting to take him into custody. The caption referenced “impostor theft,” a term used in Hawaii to describe individuals who impersonate others, including law enforcement, to commit fraud or other crimes. In the clip, Penn is seen lying on a bed as several officers stand over him with flashlights. The scene quickly escalates, with police telling him he’s being arrested for harassment. Penn repeatedly questions their presence, at one point asking, “Can we call an officer that I know?” He resists leaving, appearing confused and frustrated, but is ultimately walked out of the home in handcuffs.