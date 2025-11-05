svmr_db
Former UFC star B.J. Penn arrested, charged with assault in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (Island News) -- Former UFC star Jay Dee “B.J.” Penn was arrested and charged after he allegedly beat up a man in Hilo early Tuesday morning.
Hawaii Island police responded to a report of an assault at a home on Kanoa Street in Hilo at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4. A 45-year-old man told police that Penn punched and kicked him multiple times before he was able to escape and call police.
After reporting the attack, the victim went to Hilo Benioff Medical Center for his injuries.
Police officers were able to locate Penn at 11:50 a.m. on Lehua Street where he was arrested without incident. He was charged with third-degree assault then released after posting $1,000 bail.
Penn is scheduled to make his first court appearance for this case on Dec. 2, 2025, in Hilo District Court.
Since May and most recently in September, Penn has been arrested multiple times in regards to family abuse charges and restraining order/protective order violations filed by his mother Lorraine Shin. His family testified in previous court hearings claiming that he suffers from a mental disorder called Capgras syndrome, where he believes his mother has been replaced by an imposter.