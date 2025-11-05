  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media BJ Penn arrested again after assaulting man in Hawaii

Former UFC star B.J. Penn arrested, charged with assault in Hilo​


HILO, Hawaii (Island News) -- Former UFC star Jay Dee “B.J.” Penn was arrested and charged after he allegedly beat up a man in Hilo early Tuesday morning.

Hawaii Island police responded to a report of an assault at a home on Kanoa Street in Hilo at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4. A 45-year-old man told police that Penn punched and kicked him multiple times before he was able to escape and call police.

After reporting the attack, the victim went to Hilo Benioff Medical Center for his injuries.


Police officers were able to locate Penn at 11:50 a.m. on Lehua Street where he was arrested without incident. He was charged with third-degree assault then released after posting $1,000 bail.

Penn is scheduled to make his first court appearance for this case on Dec. 2, 2025, in Hilo District Court.

Since May and most recently in September, Penn has been arrested multiple times in regards to family abuse charges and restraining order/protective order violations filed by his mother Lorraine Shin. His family testified in previous court hearings claiming that he suffers from a mental disorder called Capgras syndrome, where he believes his mother has been replaced by an imposter.
Click to expand...

 
TriangleMonkey said:
Can you imagine if BJ had a good night where everything clicked (fighting) these days, straight maul a regular mofo
Click to expand...
Mike Goldberg: Here we go Joe
maxresdefault.jpg


Mike Goldberg: Bj in guard, he's got such flexible hips Joe

Joe Rogan: Looks like street fighting Penn has the same guard as in the octagon

Mike Goldberg:.................................
thqxed3kiys71.jpg
 
In before: most post-career mental collapse is not CTE, it’s quantifiable existential decompression, a measurable psychological response to the sudden loss of structure, purpose, and hormonal balance that comes with retirement, not a neurological disease.
 
We can help fighters long before the damage happens. Just starting the conversation already makes a difference.


Athletes retire and lose the structure that kept their mind balanced. Routine, purpose, adrenaline, and social connection disappear at once. The body stops producing the same dopamine and testosterone it used to, and that hole often gets filled with alcohol or drugs.


Talking about this now lets fighters plan their exit before it breaks them. They can build new routines, new challenges, new tribes.


One honest conversation today might save someone’s life five years from now.
 
I can't believe what I'm watching in real time here. He's obviously suffering from delusions and schizophrenia. Why the fuck are police arresting him. He needs urgent mental health intervention, to determine whether he can be medicated.
 
