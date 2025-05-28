BJ Penn’s mom files a restraining order on him - Support for Baby J

Whether he was liked or not, BJ was a legit champ who brought the best out of the opponents he faced. This thread goes out to support of his current mental health. Being an MMA fighter is a choice like boxing, but hey they entertain us fans by sacrificing their bodies.

Prayers to Mr. Penn.

www.sherdog.com

Report: Mother Files Restraining Order Against UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn

Lorraine Shin, the mother of UFC great B.J. Penn, has filed a restraining order against her son.
www.sherdog.com
 
He's the beginnings of what is likely to be a long line of these types of issues. Definitely feel it for him but if i'm honest at this point i'm also feeling a little worse for his family and support system.
 
Brain damage & Hawaiian ice. BJ is one of my favorite fighters all time, but man he's gonna have some head issues for the rest of his life
 
good, Support in that he gets help and away from his family.

Thank god that they scooped his ass up, dude was heading towards a very ugly situation soon. And still maybe is if he doesn’t get help
 
Latest posts

