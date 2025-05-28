BJ Penn’s mom files a restraining order on him - Support for Baby J

TimeToTrain
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2008
- Messages
- 4,101
- Reaction score
- 1,597
Whether he was liked or not, BJ was a legit champ who brought the best out of the opponents he faced. This thread goes out to support of his current mental health. Being an MMA fighter is a choice like boxing, but hey they entertain us fans by sacrificing their bodies.
Prayers to Mr. Penn.
Prayers to Mr. Penn.
Report: Mother Files Restraining Order Against UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn
Lorraine Shin, the mother of UFC great B.J. Penn, has filed a restraining order against her son.
www.sherdog.com