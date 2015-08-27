Bizarre Cases of the missing and murdered

The subreddit /r/UnsolvedMysteries is great for this stuff.
 
Elisa Lam and the connection to the 2005 movie "Dark Water"?
 
I'd give my left testicle to know what exactly happened at Dyatlov Pass.
 
Madeline McCann is still missing after all these years.
 
Oliver Lerch

The Lost Colony of Roanoke

Keddie Cabin murders
 
Last edited:
This picture will haunt me forever:

bj8u1x.jpg
 
Love this kind of stuff.

Matt M

I have very strong opinions about the McCann case having read lots of alternative news/sources about the timeline/aftermath and some documentaries. I'm not going into it here, but it's one of my favourite mysteries coz I have a genuine opinion on what happened.
 
MMAdict said:
This is one of the most unnerving things I have ever read. So many parts of this story are terrifying.
Click to expand...

Its majorly fucked. Whoever did it also stayed there for days.
 
Watch Megan is missing guys. It gives a good idea about what happens to the missing individuals.


I'd like to know what the pope said to convince Attila not to invade Rome further.


Viva said:
I'd give my left testicle to know what exactly happened at Dyatlov Pass.
Click to expand...

Avalanche from what I've seen. They were in their tents at night when an Avalanche struck and killed them.
 
Last edited:
The_Renaissance said:
Love this kind of stuff.

Matt M

I have very strong opinions about the McCann case having read lots of alternative news/sources about the timeline/aftermath and some documentaries. I'm not going into it here, but it's one of my favourite mysteries coz I have a genuine opinion on what happened.
Click to expand...


I'm pretty sure the parents had nothing to do with it. And to be honest I think the criticism they got over what happened was way too harsh.
Ok they left her on her own for a bit which in hindsight they shouldn't have done, but I think a lot of the parents using that to get at them are probably doing so a bit out of guilt, knowing full well there have been occasions when they've left their child.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
News Breakthrough in Long Island serial killings shines light on the many unsolved murders of sex workers
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Batjester
Batjester

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,126
Messages
54,976,768
Members
174,536
Latest member
olivia1006

Share this page

Back
Top