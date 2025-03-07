at a certain point the fight wasn't made because manny refused to have blood drawn the week of the fight for doping testing. there was a lot of bullshit with the negotiations for this fight falling through several times, but the money was always there. always.



even if they were given 70M at an earlier date, it still would've been the biggest payday anyone's ever gotten. there's no reason to believe turki would've given them 4 times that, when no one had ever been paid the 70M in the first place.



and of course floyd was going to defend it being that late. i don't expect "money" to come out and say "too bad we didn't do this earlier, it would've been the smarter idea".



but all of this is besides the point speculation. the fact of the matter is, you claim we didn't get big fights before turki came along and it's simply not true. plenty of great fighters faced the best their opposition had to offer long before that saudi bag of money with a beard showed up.