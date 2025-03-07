Maybe we need to send over some drones, and let him know who's really runnin the fuckin show here.
this entire venture is to whitewash saudi arabia's reputation.
M-… Mexico?Maybe we need to send over some drones, and let him know who's really runnin the fuckin show here.
You can tell hes never had someone say no to him. Absolute nepo baby vibes, never worked a day in his life, born into obscene wealth and hasn't a clue
The best fighters were already fighting each other before Turki.If he puts on fights, he’s a culture vulture. If he doesn’t, he’s a tyrant. The guy can’t win.
Maybe one of the promoters who’ve been in the game for decades could make the fight happen instead? Oh, wait…
You’re all gonna be real sorry once Turki is gone and the best fighters go back to ducking one another indefinitely.
there's inherently a moral conundrum we face as fans when the only way to get the sport of boxing moving is by sportswashing from a theocratic dictatorshipIf he puts on fights, he’s a culture vulture. If he doesn’t, he’s a tyrant. The guy can’t win.
Maybe one of the promoters who’ve been in the game for decades could make the fight happen instead? Oh, wait…
You’re all gonna be real sorry once Turki is gone and the best fighters go back to ducking one another indefinitely.
No, they weren't. We couldn't get Floyd vs Pac nor Bud vs Spence when it actually mattered.The best fighters were already fighting each other before Turki.
and what would turki have done to get us floyd vs pac? it's still, to this day, the best paid match up that generated the most revenue. and it supposedly happened too late.No, they weren't. We couldn't get Floyd vs Pac nor Bud vs Spence when it actually mattered.
Thanks to Turki, we got Fury vs Usyk and Beterbiev vs Bivol when it actually mattered, not just once but twice. Tell me more about how you didn't watch any of those fights because of some moral high ground.
Pay each of them hundreds of millions to fight each other in their primes is what he would have done.and what would turki have done to get us floyd vs pac? it's still, to this day, the best paid match up that generated the most revenue. and it supposedly happened too late.
the best were, in fact, fighting the best before turki showed up. his gigantic purses are more persuasive, but let's not pretend like no one unified belts before him. it's a ridiculous claim.
nobody has still, to this day, been paid more than them for that fight. and it happened 10 years ago. mayweather made 180M on that fight, and it supposedly happened too late. so he would've made what, 220M if he did it 5 years earlier, and they couldn't come to terms? but you think if turki had offered him 250M, then he would've taken it? it makes no sense whatsoever.Pay each of them hundreds of millions to fight each other in their primes is what he would have done.
You got it backward. The more Floyd and Pac waited, the more demands for the fight increased and the bigger it got, not legacy-wise but from a financial standpoint. The reason they waited for so long was that the risk/reward wasn’t worth it sooner.nobody has still, to this day, been paid more than them for that fight. and it happened 10 years ago. mayweather made 180M on that fight, and it supposedly happened too late. so he would've made what, 220M if he did it 5 years earlier, and they couldn't come to terms? but you think if turki had offered him 250M, then he would've taken it? it makes no sense whatsoever.
the money was always there for them, it wasn't even remotely the issue.
at a certain point the fight wasn't made because manny refused to have blood drawn the week of the fight for doping testing. there was a lot of bullshit with the negotiations for this fight falling through several times, but the money was always there. always.You got it backward. The more Floyd and Pac waited, the more demands for the fight increased and the bigger it got, not legacy-wise but from a financial standpoint. The reason they waited for so long was that the risk/reward wasn’t worth it sooner.
I watched the fight at the bar and most people around me had never even watched boxing before. Those people got decades to hear about some dudes called Floyd and Pac and how big of a deal a fight between them would be.
Floyd said it best: “If I would’ve fought Pacquiao a lot sooner, I wouldn’t have made the money that it made. It probably wouldn’t have been half of that. I probably would’ve made $70 million.You can’t rush life. Everything will happen when it happens.”
If somebody came along in 2009 and offered Floyd and Pac $200 million, or $250 million, or $300 million each to fight, they would have taken it in a heartbeat.
No, the point is we’d waited for years for Beterbiev vs Bivol and Fury vs Usyk and would still be waiting for those fights til this day if Turki didn’t come along and pay whatever was necessary to make those fights happen. That’s just what he does: come up with numbers fighters cannot refuse.at a certain point the fight wasn't made because manny refused to have blood drawn the week of the fight for doping testing. there was a lot of bullshit with the negotiations for this fight falling through several times, but the money was always there. always.
even if they were given 70M at an earlier date, it still would've been the biggest payday anyone's ever gotten. there's no reason to believe turki would've given them 4 times that, when no one had ever been paid the 70M in the first place.
and of course floyd was going to defend it being that late. i don't expect "money" to come out and say "too bad we didn't do this earlier, it would've been the smarter idea".
but all of this is besides the point speculation. the fact of the matter is, you claim we didn't get big fights before turki came along and it's simply not true. plenty of great fighters faced the best their opposition had to offer long before that saudi bag of money with a beard showed up.
Yeah, idk where some of those guys have been in the last 20 years but being a boxing fan used to be painful. Before Turki, we NEVER had an undisputed LHW champion nor an undisputed HW champion in the 4-belt era. Never. That’s fucking insane.Seeing some revisionist history going on. Ever since Floyd's career, the best fighting the best either didn't happen or happened too late. It was very common to hear from MMA fans that they preferred it because the best fought the best and more often. Same thing I heard from Kickboxing and Muay Thai fans. Now we have Turki getting the ball rolling on superfights, organizing main cards where many bouts would have previously been a main event prior to Saudi money being injected into the sport, and all of a sudden mega fights were consistently getting made just as often before? What? I get not liking how he conducts his business, but overall those big dollar signs have been helping popularize Boxing and create some great matchups
it's hilarious to me that someone would suggest big fights started happening 2 years ago.No, the point is we’d waited for years for Beterbiev vs Bivol and Fury vs Usyk and would still be waiting for those fights til this day if Turki didn’t come along and pay whatever was necessary to make those fights happen. That’s just what he does: come up with numbers fighters cannot refuse.
But now that we got those fights, now you can be ungrateful and act like we somehow would have gotten them anyway by divine intervention. Now that Turki has paid Canelo not to fight Jake Paul (lol) and fight Crawford instead, now you can act like we never needed him in the first place.