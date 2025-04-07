Rumored Bivol vs Beterbiev III October/November Riyadh Season

Happy to watch the trilogy but want to see Benavidez throw down with one of these two, or both eventually.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Isn't that why Biev vs Bivol has to happen now? Biev won't be around much longer.
Click to expand...
Yes. Beterbiev's already 40 years old and probably only has a few fights left in his career. If Bivol fights Benavidez next and it's a close or contested fight then you know there will probably be an immediate rematch. Meanwhile Beterbiev would still be waiting for Bivol to settle their own unfinished business and he's already on borrowed time. It makes sense to conclude the trilogy first and then move on to fight Benavidez after.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Isn't that why Biev vs Bivol has to happen now? Biev won't be around much longer.
Click to expand...

My point is Biev vs Benavidez isn't a must, Bivol vs Benavidez is. Doesn't mean it can't wait until after the rubber match. I am of the opinion Bivol won twice now so I'm not clamoring for the trilogy but I don't hate it either.
 
HuskySamoan said:
My point is Biev vs Benavidez isn't a must, Bivol vs Benavidez is. Doesn't mean it can't wait until after the rubber match. I am of the opinion Bivol won twice now so I'm not clamoring for the trilogy but I don't hate it either.
Click to expand...

Just on paper I'd really prefer to see Beterbiev v Benavidez now, I mean what a banger of a fight and yeah Artur is getting on. Depends what the Turki Al-Sheikh wants i suppose.
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
Just on paper I'd really prefer to see Beterbiev v Benavidez now, I mean what a banger of a fight and yeah Artur is getting on. Depends what the Turki Al-Sheikh wants i suppose.
Click to expand...
I actually want that one too. I’m thinking Artur is starting to look riper without being shopworn or shot, and Benavidez is coming into his prime and will be more acclimated to LHW by then, it might time out that the fight goes the opposite direction that some people are seeing it now.

I’m also of the belief LHW is anyone’s division, it hasn’t exactly been the shark tank even if the top guys fight. Makes me wonder about fresh matchups not rehashed outcomes, but I guess we get what we get.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2: The Last Crescendo 2/22 10:30AM ET (DAZN)
53 54 55
Replies
1K
Views
18K
treelo
treelo
BoxerMaurits
News Canelo signs four-fight deal with Riyadh Season
2
Replies
23
Views
661
BoxingMMA
B
moosaev
Beterbiev v Bivol: Final Analysis on their rivalry
Replies
9
Views
390
GolovKing
GolovKing
Versez
Media Is Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 the best Boxing card in modern boxing history ?
Replies
15
Views
658
Intermission
I
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
Boxing: 2.22 6pm ET Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol
2
Replies
35
Views
663
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,008
Messages
57,316,835
Members
175,636
Latest member
whocares1993

Share this page

Back
Top