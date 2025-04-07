Yes. Beterbiev's already 40 years old and probably only has a few fights left in his career. If Bivol fights Benavidez next and it's a close or contested fight then you know there will probably be an immediate rematch. Meanwhile Beterbiev would still be waiting for Bivol to settle their own unfinished business and he's already on borrowed time. It makes sense to conclude the trilogy first and then move on to fight Benavidez after.
My point is Biev vs Benavidez isn't a must, Bivol vs Benavidez is. Doesn't mean it can't wait until after the rubber match. I am of the opinion Bivol won twice now so I'm not clamoring for the trilogy but I don't hate it either.
I actually want that one too. I’m thinking Artur is starting to look riper without being shopworn or shot, and Benavidez is coming into his prime and will be more acclimated to LHW by then, it might time out that the fight goes the opposite direction that some people are seeing it now.
I’m also of the belief LHW is anyone’s division, it hasn’t exactly been the shark tank even if the top guys fight. Makes me wonder about fresh matchups not rehashed outcomes, but I guess we get what we get.