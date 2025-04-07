News Bivol vs Beterbiev III early 2026- Riyadh Season

Happy to watch the trilogy but want to see Benavidez throw down with one of these two, or both eventually.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Isn't that why Biev vs Bivol has to happen now? Biev won't be around much longer.
Yes. Beterbiev's already 40 years old and probably only has a few fights left in his career. If Bivol fights Benavidez next and it's a close or contested fight then you know there will probably be an immediate rematch. Meanwhile Beterbiev would still be waiting for Bivol to settle their own unfinished business and he's already on borrowed time. It makes sense to conclude the trilogy first and then move on to fight Benavidez after.
 
My point is Biev vs Benavidez isn't a must, Bivol vs Benavidez is. Doesn't mean it can't wait until after the rubber match. I am of the opinion Bivol won twice now so I'm not clamoring for the trilogy but I don't hate it either.
 
Just on paper I'd really prefer to see Beterbiev v Benavidez now, I mean what a banger of a fight and yeah Artur is getting on. Depends what the Turki Al-Sheikh wants i suppose.
 
I actually want that one too. I’m thinking Artur is starting to look riper without being shopworn or shot, and Benavidez is coming into his prime and will be more acclimated to LHW by then, it might time out that the fight goes the opposite direction that some people are seeing it now.

I’m also of the belief LHW is anyone’s division, it hasn’t exactly been the shark tank even if the top guys fight. Makes me wonder about fresh matchups not rehashed outcomes, but I guess we get what we get.
 
am i the only one who doesn't want to see this? i'm fine with them splitting it 1-1 and beterbiev retiring.

let bivol dance with benavidez, or if beterbiev really wants another fight, let him get into a shootout with david first.
 
I wanted the first fight so bad but after 2 fights and 24 similar rounds I'm good with them moving on. There are way too many rematches in boxing. Hearn wants Allen/Fisher 3.
 
I'd rather they wrap it up now because Beterbiev isn't getting any younger. Three fights in a row is a bit much but it isn't unprecedented. For instance Holyfield & John Ruiz had a consecutive trilogy. I don't recall boxing fans at the time asking for it. Nevertheless that's what we ended up getting.
 
I agree let’s get the 3rd one out of the way … Benavidez will headline a show around October and can face the winner in early 2026
 
right, but there's no need for it as far as i'm concerned. i mean, we can have a bunch of exciting new matches if we throw benavidez in the mix, instead we get the same fight again and again, and again. it's a good fight, these are my favorite fighters and i love every minute of it, but come on. they win and lose by the thinnest margin, and the winner of the third will likely win by an even closer one.

we know they're separated by a cunt's hair, another fight changes nothing. they're both brilliant. let them fight other people, otherwise we'll get another close fight and turki will want a 4th fight to really determine the winner. we're wasting both of their time with this.

if they both went off and knocked out two or three other poor bastards, i wouldn't mind them crossing paths again. but 3 fights in a row? fuck's sake.
 
I think the trilogy has to conclude otherwise we'd have to settle for a tied rivalry. This could still happen if we end up with a draw or no contest in the third fight but most likely it'll produce a winner. A 4th fight potentially? I don't see it regardless of the result. The loser will have to go back to the drawing board and the winner can fight Benavidez next. Remember, Benavidez has only had a total of 2 fights in the division against actual world level guys (excluding a few unrated no-hopers he beat there many years ago). He's expected to fight again in the fall which is ideal because then he'll be fully acclimated to LHW when he inevitably takes on Beterbiev/Bivol for the throne.
 
You are not completely alone, but unfortunately not wanting to watch endless back-to-back rematches leaves people like us in a small minority.

Marks loves getting force-fed the same shit over and over again, based on the completely false premise that rubber matches necessarily 'resolve' anything.

Did Canelo beating Golovkin's corpse in the 3rd fight prove anything? Is beating a 40-year-old Beterbiev again necessarily going to prove anything for Bivol?

The first two fights told us all we need to know. The fresh Benavidez fight is much, much more interesting.
 
I think I would have rather seen beterbiev fight benavidez and then winner can fight Bivol if they want to do a third fight. Most people think Bivol won both fights anyways
 
