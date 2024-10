BoxerMaurits said: Don’t know what happened between them, but who needs fucking enemies when that is the mother of your children, god damn…



Swipe for the clips:







Click to expand...

You answered your question already. It seems you're not a real sherdogg because we never judge without knowing all details. Besides this we are 200 pounds, 2 m tall and handsome in a way you can't describe. I also should mention we sherdoggystyle 10's every single day.