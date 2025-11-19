Economy Bitcoin/Crypto is imploding

Brampton_Boy

Brampton_Boy

@red
Bitcoin down 30% in 6 weeks, while Etherium down 40% over the same period. ALT/Meme coins are at 2022 lows.

Is this the start of a crypto-winter or just short term volatility as it continues to grind higher?

I have alot of crypto exposure due to some ETFs that I hold (down about 25K since October), but my plan is to hold and see how the next couple of weeks unfold. If bitcoin breaches $80K, I am out.
 
from what I recall, october, you got in during the high or high ish. IMO, it'll be just fine, it goes through a large range of prices, and people are taking profits like a mofo. I stopped investing in crypto since I dont know enough about the tax implications and went back to conventional stocks...... when you've had too much to handle is likely when I get in some big positions ;)
 
It will have a very high breakthrough soon. It will go to the moon. Exploding all records. The market is just washing the sentiment away before the big explosion in price. Remember I've predicted it when everyone else said it's over.



That or it's really over and the whole market is going to zero. What do I know.
 
Honestly who knows with this shit.
 
If you're in the US the IRS is absolutely bay shit when it comes to crypto. Glad I'm not here.

Good call sticking with stocks because of that.

The thing that has changed in crypto is big institutions like BlackRock going all in because of bitcoins and ethereum ETFs. They have money and patience. Retail doesn't.

The era of shitcoins going to the moon is over. Very few will survive the next beararket. It will be more akin to stocks with limited up and downs
 
Yeah had a few bros taking out margin and leveraging a few months ago, knew this was a sign.

Most crypto coins have been obliterated this year along with crypto stocks. It's really a game of can you time the top and bottoms of the cycle.

Stay safe!
 
It's generally more stable than it has been in the past lol. You won't get much of an argument from most people regarding volatility. BTC has a lot of that.
 
Kinda fascinating.

But hey, you gotta cash out to actually cash out, right?

If anyone's smart enough to sell high then buy low at roughly the right time, they'll make a bloody killing on this.
 
