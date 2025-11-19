Brampton_Boy
Bitcoin down 30% in 6 weeks, while Etherium down 40% over the same period. ALT/Meme coins are at 2022 lows.
Is this the start of a crypto-winter or just short term volatility as it continues to grind higher?
I have alot of crypto exposure due to some ETFs that I hold (down about 25K since October), but my plan is to hold and see how the next couple of weeks unfold. If bitcoin breaches $80K, I am out.
