Costa shows Bisping the retail version of Secret Juice. Bisping gives it a try and says it is good…quite good in fact. Looks like Costa is going full steam ahead with the secret juice.
Sounds like the version Bisping tried is a lemon ginger type flavor.
Starts at about 5:55
Looks like if you’re a fighter, it’s hot sauce, alcohol, energy drink or Only Fans for a side hustle.
vs Secret Juice. Let’s go!
