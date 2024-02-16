Media Bisping Tries Secret Juice - Secret Juice Will Be Sold Publicly

Costa shows Bisping the retail version of Secret Juice. Bisping gives it a try and says it is good…quite good in fact. Looks like Costa is going full steam ahead with the secret juice.

Sounds like the version Bisping tried is a lemon ginger type flavor.



Starts at about 5:55

Looks like if you’re a fighter, it’s hot sauce, alcohol, energy drink or Only Fans for a side hustle.

IMG_7505.jpeg
vs Secret Juice. Let’s go!
 
Costa MAKES Bisping drink SECRET JUICE!

I hate this YouTube video trend. Half the time they capitalize odd words. Like why leave out "drink" when drinking is one of the key words? Maybe just type normally? But what do I know
 
Elvis. said:
I don’t want the watered down bullshit retail version, I want the original all of the sudden I look like a god original recipe
Click to expand...
That's what I'm sang, no way this canned shit has the good stuff
 
Costa's a fool. now EVERYONE will know the secret to his Secret Juice. way to shoot himself in the foot.
 
Galvao and all the other natty acai juice athletes will be pissed off right now that the secret is getting exposed.
 
