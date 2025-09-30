  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Bisping talks Wanderlei Silva situation

Neck&Neck said:
Ping is slowly morphing into Chael
Why are they both morphing into Jeffrey Dahmer though?


EVgCDcg.jpeg
 
I lost all respect for Silva after watching this fight... he was one of my favorite fighters during the Pride era and I had the privilege to see him live a couple of times, over a 20 year period.

I don't know artist he was thinking that could justify his classless behaviour. He's become a massive liability to any promoter. Hopefully, that's his last bout.
 
Thepaintbucket said:
This is a guy who fought in Vale Tudo back in 1996. Who has had an extensive MMA career with plenty of CTE inducing brain damage. 50 years old Wandy shouldn't be anywhere near combat sports yet alone a boxing match.
He's an icon of MMA
 
The Big Babou said:
Good luck trying to come up with any rational reasoning which would justify the blatant headbutts against a guy half his size
 
These guys just don't know when to retire. Don't tell me it's about money. They're multimillionaires, own multiple properties and make a good chunk of money from rent. Wand doesn't need to go through this kind of thing anymore at 50 years old.
 
Hdfi said:
These guys just don't know when to retire. Don't tell me it's about money. They're multimillionaires, own multiple properties and make a good chunk of money from rent. Wand doesn't need to go through this kind of thing anymore at 50 years old.
Lifestyle inflation. Wand has a bunch of gyms including here in Vegas, he ain't hurting for money.
 
If only they got some solid financial advice throughout their careers they wouldn't have to fight this long.
 
Neck&Neck said:
Didn't Chael kick both their asses?

EDIT: Nevermind, just finished watching the video, Bisping's content is more worthless, personally biased and as unwatchable as Chael's. He just wanted to let everyone know he "got robbed" against Wanderlei, something Chael doesn't have to cope with.
 
BowserJr said:
Fael made Ping his bitch. Now ping wants to be like his daddy
Huh? Bisping gave Chael all he could handle his TDD and even his clinch game against the fence gave Chael problems throughout the bout and this is arguably Chael at his best, Chael Sonnen made Shogun Rua & Wanderlei Silva his bitches, Sonnen is very underrated everyone forgets that due to his shit talking and his “bad guy” character.
 
