Bisping still salty with Kelvin

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
20,543
Reaction score
19,880
Always nice to see Ping butthurt over dudes that knocked him out, here he is shitting on Kelvin for not making weight last week.

www.mmafighting.com

Michael Bisping: Kelvin Gastelum ‘should be ashamed of himself’ following UFC Saudi Arabia weight mishap

Michael Bisping doubled down on his criticism of Kelvin Gastelum’s weight management following UFC Saudi Arabia.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com



Stay salty Ping

henderson-bisping-gif.gif


giphy.gif


tumblr_oyyac9F2Zw1u2ragso4_250.gif


ix845hvlxgb11.gif
 
Last edited:
Axe720 said:
He is right though. The guy is catching flack for demolishing buffets, not Bisping.
AmonTobin said:
Isn't this Gastelum's biggest weight miss to date? With a history of missing weight? Many people share Bisping's criticisms. Not sure if salt has anything to do with it.
Gabe said:
He’s right. Kelvin is fat and unprofessional he clearly had a plan to miss weight, who goes to their bosses at the last minute and asks for a bump up in weight class for one fight?!
He may be right, but it still looks bad coming from him. The guy cleaned your clock, there's enough people criticizing him already, maybe stay out of this one.

Of course typical Ping in love with his own voice has to give his hot take, just like he can't stop crying about Hendo and Vitor lol.
 
bisping (having just been choked out by gsp 3 weeks prior) put up his hand to save that card and fill in for that dirty ped cheat anderson who usada busted again.

stay mad sherdog.
 
So any idea why everyone else criticizing him is OK but the guy who's job is to commentate on the fights is supposed to stay out of it? It is literally the reason Bisping is there. You seem to have a lot more salt for the fact Bisping had a tremendously successful career then Mike has for Kelvin.

Also look up what a hot take means. Bisping criticizing Kelvin's latest weight class debacle (Like everyone else) is the exact opposite of a hot take.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
So any idea why everyone else criticizing him is OK but the guy who's job is to commentate on the fights is supposed to stay out of it? It is literally the reason Bisping is there. You seem to have a lot more salt for the fact Bisping had a tremendously successful career then Mike has for Kelvin.

Also look up what a hot take means. Bisping criticizing Kelvin's latest weight class debacle (Like everyone else) is the exact opposite of a hot take.
The hot take comment was sarcasm that obviously went over your head.

As for doing his job, he could have gave the same generic response that all the other commentators gave, but instead he goes for the pearl clutching outrage option.

But I guess it’s just Bisping being Bisping, which is why him getting knocked out is celebrated by the vast majority of the MMA fanbase.
 
Not sure how your "Sarcasm" is supposed to be detected? Maybe say something sarcastic. You don't know what a hot take is and now claiming Sarcasm incorrectly to cover not knowing what a hot take is, is that the definition of Irony?
 
Its not like its a random post from Bisping, the man uploads content often as an analyst on his youtube channel, is he salty? Sure, but he isnt talking about KG out of nowhere.
 
it was a fair criticism, it is part of the job to make weight for your fights. it is a disservice to your opponent too if you skip out on it.
 
Poirierfan said:
Fuck Bisping.
Poirierfan said:
Lol, fat Kelvin killed Bisping the shill.
So many fucking Clowns on this site. Every fighter getting called sit-out merchants, rank squatters, ducks! but Bisping fights two times in three fucking weeks and still gets shit on. GSP softened Bisping up for fat fuck Gastelum.

Clowns

<3>
 
Its a shame we never got to see Teh Chris flatline Bisping.
 
