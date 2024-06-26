Bisping still salty with Kelvin

Koro_11
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 20,543
- Reaction score
- 19,880
Always nice to see Ping butthurt over dudes that knocked him out, here he is shitting on Kelvin for not making weight last week.
Stay salty Ping
Michael Bisping: Kelvin Gastelum ‘should be ashamed of himself’ following UFC Saudi Arabia weight mishap
Michael Bisping doubled down on his criticism of Kelvin Gastelum’s weight management following UFC Saudi Arabia.
www.mmafighting.com
Stay salty Ping
Last edited: