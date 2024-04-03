Media Bisping & Smith say Chris Weidman should fight Sean Strickland next

I mean, I reckon, Sean would be like a -200 to -250 favorite. Not that hard for Chris to grind out a 3 round decision.
 
CJrider said:
I'd love to see it.

I hate Weidman though so take from that what you will.
Click to expand...
That fight would be rough for stupid Weidman.

Strickland is not going to KO him stiff.. he will play with his food for a while
 
he doesn't deserve sean, but lets give him sean so he can get battered and bloodied and lose covered in blood
 
svmr_db said:
Way bigger fav than that, Sean's takedown defense is elite & he'd light current Chris up standing.
Click to expand...

Is it? DDP landed a lot of takedowns on him.

Chris has a chin, I don't see Strickland finishing him. If it's 3 rounds, I see Weidman controlling enough of it to eck out a decision via a lot of holding, and some kicks.
 
Sean_wongster_wongmastter said:
Is it? DDP landed a lot of takedowns on him.

Chris has a chin, I don't see Strickland finishing him. If it's 3 rounds, I see Weidman controlling enough of it to eck out a decision via a lot of holding, and some kicks.
Click to expand...

Landed a few yes but DDP didn't establish much control time, Sean was mostly able to scramble back to his feet relatively quickly. I have a hard time seeing Weidman hold him down & do anything significant at this point.

UFC stats page for the fight below
 
<DisgustingHHH>
Terrible, just terrible

And I’m sure Strickland who’s been lobbying for a rematch with the champion is going to be so excited by being offered a fight with Weidmans corpse that he might start breakdancing on the ceiling
 
Weidman by eye poke, and Strickland crying and whining after that
 
They just want to see their boy get a pay day.

It's an awful idea imo.
 
svmr_db said:
Landed a few yes but DDP didn't establish much control time, Sean was mostly able to scramble back to his feet relatively quickly. I have a hard time seeing Weidman hold him down & do anything significant at this point.

UFC stats page for the fight below
Click to expand...

I mean I think Sean probably wins, but within the elite of the division, I think Strickland has the best style for Weidman to beat.

And I agree that Weidman isn't doing anything significant, I do think Weidman can hold Strickland down, his control is much better than DDP. DDP is very much about, using explosive power to get you down and then beating your ass, he doesn't really try to hold you down.

I think Weidman's path to victory is some kind of nasty split or 29-28 at best. All the finishing equity is on Strickland, even though I think this fight goes the distance a lot.

Strickland starts slow, he's a pressure forward boxing guy which I think is good for Weidman's style, and Strickland isn't very explosive at all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jko1355
Last nights fight proved that Sean Strickland is not a fluke
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
3K
Eric Silva 2.0
E
G
Sean Strickland vs. Khamzat Chimaev
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
Rygu
Rygu
BEATDOWNS
Sean Strickland white t-shirt
2 3
Replies
51
Views
3K
TheBeastofHonor
TheBeastofHonor

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,236
Messages
55,340,764
Members
174,749
Latest member
be_nice

Share this page

Back
Top