I mean, I reckon, Sean would be like a -200 to -250 favorite. Not that hard for Chris to grind out a 3 round decision.
That fight would be rough for stupid Weidman.I'd love to see it.
I hate Weidman though so take from that what you will.
Way bigger fav than that, Sean's takedown defense is elite & he'd light current Chris up standing.
Is it? DDP landed a lot of takedowns on him.
Chris has a chin, I don't see Strickland finishing him. If it's 3 rounds, I see Weidman controlling enough of it to eck out a decision via a lot of holding, and some kicks.
Both have a good amount of CTE so you shouldn't be too hard on 'em
Landed a few yes but DDP didn't establish much control time, Sean was mostly able to scramble back to his feet relatively quickly. I have a hard time seeing Weidman hold him down & do anything significant at this point.
