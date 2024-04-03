svmr_db said:



UFC stats page for the fight below

Stats | UFC Landed a few yes but DDP didn't establish much control time, Sean was mostly able to scramble back to his feet relatively quickly. I have a hard time seeing Weidman hold him down & do anything significant at this point.UFC stats page for the fight below Click to expand...

I mean I think Sean probably wins, but within the elite of the division, I think Strickland has the best style for Weidman to beat.And I agree that Weidman isn't doing anything significant, I do think Weidman can hold Strickland down, his control is much better than DDP. DDP is very much about, using explosive power to get you down and then beating your ass, he doesn't really try to hold you down.I think Weidman's path to victory is some kind of nasty split or 29-28 at best. All the finishing equity is on Strickland, even though I think this fight goes the distance a lot.Strickland starts slow, he's a pressure forward boxing guy which I think is good for Weidman's style, and Strickland isn't very explosive at all.