Bisping says if you didn't like Khamzat's performance, "Go watch boxing."

Fighters that understand the nuances are going to find more enjoyment out the small details than a typical fan. I think it’s fine if you don’t find it entertaining, but quit bitching about it. It’s part of the sport, sometimes fights are not going to play out in the most entertaining way. Happens in striking only fights too. We still have plenty of exciting fights. I think your average mma fight is more exciting than your average boxing match.
 
Everyone should take his advice. Proof of how some fighters, ex-fighters really are stupid when you try to be an elitist with a condescending attitude and drive people away from the sport that makes you money.
 
It was boring and dominant.

Nothing wrong with that. It's fighting.

This has happened so many times in the past as well.

I mean seriously I wasn't even rooting for Khamzat and had no problem with his performance. I would've welcomed more stand up but we knew this would involve a lot of grappling. I didn't expect the dominance like that from one side. I thought it would have been back and forth between the two. To Khamzat's credit he was striking as well while controlling DDP..
 
Nothing boring about KZ fighting, constantly looking to finish... GSP wrestling could be categorized as boring in some fights, but Khamzat is on different level. That crucifix was beautiful to watch and DDP struggling and giving last ounce of energy to explode back but couldn't. KZ had 500 strikes, constantly attacking neck, manhandling DDP...

That referee standup was very bad decision, that should not happen...
 
"Guys, when you talk about the main event, be really pissy and unpleasant. Act really smarmy and condescending. Tell them to watch boxing. Mostly just be a defensive little twat about it."
- apparently, an inter-office memo circulated throughout a multi-billion dollar company
 
I would’ve been way cooler with what Hamzat did if he went full Greco mode

That would’ve been awesome and humiliating exposing the soft white underbelly over and over
 
sdpdude9 said:
Fighters that understand the nuances are going to find more enjoyment out the small details than a typical fan. I think it’s fine if you don’t find it entertaining, but quit bitching about it. It’s part of the sport, sometimes fights are not going to play out in the most entertaining way. Happens in striking only fights too. We still have plenty of exciting fights. I think your average mma fight is more exciting than your average boxing match.
Well said.

I've trained and fought (ammy) MMA for years, and wrestled and bjjd for 2+ decades, and love MMA profoundly and deeply as a sport. I also found the fight very boring and frustrating. I understood all the nuances of the positions, the tactics, the great fight IQ from Kumshot, etc.,

That being said, completely agree with you. I didn't like/enjoy the fight, and I thought that it was boring. But Kumshot fought brilliantly, and did exactly what he should have done to ensure that he got that belt. On the flipside, Dickus (my pick. . . . -_- ) shat the bed. Completely. He got humiliated. He textbook "had no answer" for Chim's wrestling. It's only casuals really whining about Kumshot having done anything wrong or that he was lame.

tldr:// I don't like how Khamzat fought, but I respect it.
 
UFC's talking heads all got the same script
If you've been watching this shit slobbering. In the 90s and haven't missed any fight, but you still dont like stalling.... how are we fucking casuals? Fuck these salty fighters and 80 percent of the khamzat slobbers.
 
