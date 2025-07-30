  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Bisping doesn´t know how to use Tapology and says Chimaev has pulled out of 6 fights

The MMA punditry is becoming more and more lazier and dumber. He clearly doesn´t know how to use Tapology.com.

He sees Khamzat has 6 cancelled bouts and credits him all of it as the one who pulled out. <lmao>

All you gotta do is click on the + figure in the right side and it will show who pulled out and why.

Chimaev has only pulled out of 2 fights in his UFC career and fought 8 and about to fight his 9th. If you doing some kind of punditry atleast do some correct research but this is just lazy putting out such half-assed videos with no research done.

Lmao he says at the beginning of the video that Chimaev pulled out of 6 fights <lmao><lol>
 
That title is also disrespectful. Let the man first win the title and then call him out if he puts the division on hold.

This narrative has died completely and has been proven to be a fallacy. Chimaev has low pull out average
 
Technically, he pulled out 4 times.

Against Edwards (FN 12/19/20)
Against Edwards (FN 1/20/21)
Against Edwards (FN 3/13/21)
Against Whittaker (FN 6/22/24)

Now 3 of those were related to the same Covid incident but it was multiple dates. He also badly missed weight against Diaz, but at a weight class lower. And he’s pretty inactive overall, typically fighting once a year recently. So while his pullouts may be a little overstated, there is reason he has a reputation of being unreliable.
 
This is false my mann.

The first one Leon got covid and pulled out not Chimaev..

The second one Chimaev got covid and pulled out and the third was not signed by both of them while Chimaev was hospitalized for long period hence it is technically only 2 pull outs.

Once against Leon and one against Whittaker
 
Does this mean that Chimaev transformed into Leon Edwards in the first cancelled bout or rather shapeshifted into Leon Edwards, went out and cuddled with a fat chick who gave him Coivd and when Leon tested positive for Covid he then shifted back but was actully caught hence it counted for Chimaev giving Leon Covid
 
Somewhat true, first time he got covid putting bout in jeopardy, but Leon got it right after so bout was moved. So technically, not a pull out but given what happened next unlikely he was going to compete. So I’d call it iffy.

Third time was officially announced and he withdrew due to illness. That one is a pull out.
 
Correct.
 
You have proven to not know how to use Tapology either.. READ The Fuking dates.

Leon got Covid first which you have falsely credited to Chimaev as if he pulled out all 3 times <lmao> <lol>
 
Khamzat has covid 11/29. Bout in jeopardy.

www.mmamania.com

Report: Khamzat Chimaev has COVID-19, December 19 fight in jeopardy

It’s a race against time (and maybe regulations) to see if Chimaev can recover and test negative in time to still fight.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

Leon has Covid 12/1. Bout cancelled.

www.espn.com

Sources: Edwards-Chimaev off after positive test

Leon Edwards tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of his Dec. 19 bout against Khamzat Chimaev, sources told ESPN.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

So yes, it was technically cancelled when Edwards was unable to compete. But Khamzat by reporting dates had it first putting bout in jeopardy. But when Edwards withdrew it was cancelled, so technically that’s what did it. But given Khamzat didn’t compete for a year due to this, he was likely to pull out as well, hence why it was rescheduled

I don’t just read tapology. I research and read sources.
 
The first news report was fake news and Chimaev was in Camp waitng for Leon and didn´t get Covid himself until January which lead to the second cancellation of the bout. I was there waiting for this fight specifically Leon pulled out first and then Chimaev a month later.

1. Leon got Covid in early December
2. Chimaev got Covid in Early January

3. third was never signed
 
MMA Junkie learned of the reason Wednesday through Chimaev's team. Chimaev (9-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) tested positive for COVID-19 in early December. Follow-up X-rays showed that his lungs haven't fully recovered from the effects of the virus, leaving doctors to deem Chimaev unfit to prepare for the Edwards fight.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

COVID-19 complications led to Khamzat Chimaev's withdrawal from Leon Edwards bout

COVID-19 once again was the reason for a major UFC fight being canceled. Khamzat Chimaev withdrew from his bout against Leon Edwards on Tuesday due to complications from coronavirus, which hindered his preparation for the Jan. 20 headliner on \
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

According to this he got it early December. So probably around the same time. Considering he wouldn’t compete for a year, he was unlikely to fight. So again, I say this is iffy, because technically Edwards pull out had it cancelled, but Chimaev was on his way as well.

Where have you seen the third was never signed?

This argument is stupid though, because I said his pullouts are a bit overstated. However, when you look at the whole picture, it’s no surprise he’s considered unreliable.
 
Bisping has always been a moron, though. Why listen to anything he has to say?
 
I agree with TS. It is lazy and dumb, If you don´t know or if are not well informed about the subject you talking about.

What if I was a pundit an said Kimbo Slice was once a title chellenger in the UFC or DC never lost a fight in his UFC career.

Or how about this? Jared Cannonier was the champ for 2 years in the UFC between 2017-19
 
