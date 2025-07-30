Bisping doesn´t know how to use Tapology and says Chimaev has pulled out of 6 fights

The MMA punditry is becoming more and more lazier and dumber. He clearly doesn´t know how to use Tapology.com.He sees Khamzat has 6 cancelled bouts and credits him all of it as the one who pulled out.All you gotta do is click on the + figure in the right side and it will show who pulled out and why.Chimaev has only pulled out of 2 fights in his UFC career and fought 8 and about to fight his 9th. If you doing some kind of punditry atleast do some correct research but this is just lazy putting out such half-assed videos with no research done.Lmao he says at the beginning of the video that Chimaev pulled out of 6 fights