Bisping & Bullet: All Eye on Me

zIf6HfZ.jpeg


Livin the life of a boss playa…
 
Last edited:
Takes some serious balls to fight with one fuckin eye and to make a successful career out of it is an even crazier thing
 
Takes some serious balls to fight with one fuckin eye and to make a successful career out of it is an even crazier thing
Bisping’s personality grinds the gears of some, but that guy basically spent his career fighting the best fighters in the world, when half of them were juiced up……see getting starched by Hendo and Belfort, which most fans laud.

Guy has balls. He’s done/said a few questionable things, but has more integrity than most in this sport.
 
Takes some serious balls to fight with one fuckin eye and to make a successful career out of it is an even crazier thing
Fighting against the best fighters on the planet while being blind in one eye is mad

How Bisping passed all his medicals in sanctioned States en route to becoming UFC champ is even more mad.
Doctors not being to detect blindness in an eye is wild.
 
Fighting against the best fighters on the planet while being blind in one eye is mad

How Bisping passed all his medicals in sanctioned States en route to becoming UFC champ is even more mad.
Doctors not being to detect blindness in an eye is wild.
Shara's style relying on so much distance management is even more insane. Somehow he's still able to percieve correct distance perfectly, although sometimes you can clearly see him take damage on his blind side.
 
Shara's style relying on so much distance management is even more insane. Somehow he's still able to percieve correct distance perfectly, although sometimes you can clearly see him take damage on his blind side.
For real.

How come Shara can’t pass medicals in sanctioned states and countries… but Bisping could?
 
