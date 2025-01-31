Bisping & Bullet: All Eye on Me

Takes some serious balls to fight with one fuckin eye and to make a successful career out of it is an even crazier thing
Shara's style relying on so much distance management is even more insane. Somehow he's still able to percieve correct distance perfectly, although sometimes you can clearly see him take damage on his blind side.
How Bisping passed all his medicals in sanctioned States en route to becoming UFC champ is even more mad.
Doctors not being to detect blindness in an eye is wild.
