Bisping & Bullet: All Eye on Me

HHJ said: Takes some serious balls to fight with one fuckin eye and to make a successful career out of it is an even crazier thing Click to expand...

Bisping’s personality grinds the gears of some, but that guy basically spent his career fighting the best fighters in the world, when half of them were juiced up……see getting starched by Hendo and Belfort, which most fans laud.Guy has balls. He’s done/said a few questionable things, but has more integrity than most in this sport.