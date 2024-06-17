"Bisping 10-7'd himself"

I mean it's pretty spot on the way I think of it. Ariel's this one reporter who doesn't kowtow to them. There isn't anything wrong with that, so Bisping or any of these other guys have no basis to go after him much as they'd like to.So he looks really stupid here and made a real shit fake apology in response to the backlash. Also to no one's surprise mollywhopper surmises that Ariel's source was Conor himself and shows a detailed look at the verbage Ariel used to that effect