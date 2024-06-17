  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

"Bisping 10-7'd himself"

Mollywhopper weighs in on Bisping goin in on Ariel
 
Bro a real company man gotta respect dat fam my guy got kidz to feed 💯🙏
 
What makes Bisping look so bad it the whole "It was just a joke" bit. Really a weasel move.
Yeah he completely backed down w his tail between his legs but is trying to save face by playing it off that he wasnt being insulting.

Which is even more insulting.
 
Yeah he completely backed down w his tail between his legs but is trying to save face by playing it off that he wasnt being insulting.

Which is even more insulting.
Did you catch Ariel’s statement about this on his show today?
 
Definitely watch and post that if they clip it. Destroyed him with facts
Cos they always come at him w emotion and not really thinking about what their sayin.

Then he just picks it apart easy.
 
So @HHJ where is the summary of the video or your thoughts on it?.
 
So @HHJ where is the summary of the video or your thoughts on it?.
I mean it's pretty spot on the way I think of it. Ariel's this one reporter who doesn't kowtow to them. There isn't anything wrong with that, so Bisping or any of these other guys have no basis to go after him much as they'd like to.

So he looks really stupid here and made a real shit fake apology in response to the backlash. Also to no one's surprise mollywhopper surmises that Ariel's source was Conor himself and shows a detailed look at the verbage Ariel used to that effect
 
The fact that Conor went to him since before the presser was even cancelled shows how much influence Ariel has.
 
