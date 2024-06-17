"Bisping 10-7'd himself"

Yeah he completely backed down w his tail between his legs but is trying to save face by playing it off that he wasnt being insulting.What makes Bisping look so bad it the whole "It was just a joke" bit. Really a weasel move.
Did you catch Ariel’s statement about this on his show today?Yeah he completely backed down w his tail between his legs but is trying to save face by playing it off that he wasnt being insulting.
Which is even more insulting.
Nah but I'll get around to it.Did you catch Ariel’s statement about this on his show today?
Ping would probably shovel Dana’s driveway
Definitely watch and post that if they clip it. Destroyed him with factsNah but I'll get around to it.
Cos they always come at him w emotion and not really thinking about what their sayin.Definitely watch and post that if they clip it. Destroyed him with facts
Exactly. Notice it’s always the idiots or company men messing with him too and it’s never with facts. Schaub, Dana, Paddy, Jamahal Hill, now Bisping.Cos they always come at him w emotion and not really thinking about what their sayin.
Then he just picks it apart easy.
I mean it's pretty spot on the way I think of it. Ariel's this one reporter who doesn't kowtow to them. There isn't anything wrong with that, so Bisping or any of these other guys have no basis to go after him much as they'd like to.
Indeed it is. He is the last person who should talk about what someone else is doing.I like Bisping well enough but his shilling for Power Slap is pathetic and shameful.