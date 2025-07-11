Bison can't jump 6 feet

If you do any reading on American bison you'll no doubt come across the claim that they can jump a 6 foot fence.

This immediately set off my BS detector so I started looking for a video clip of an American bison actually jumping 6 feet high. I found several clips of bison barely getting over a 3 foot fence and that's it.

Here's about the highest I could find:



Congrats, you can now win an argument with a bison expert.
 
Thought it was a Street fighter thread...

Leaving disappointed as fck...
 
I ate Bison at Tommy's Joynt, a legendary spot in San Fransisco, tasted like dry, lean beef, not a lot of flavor

Do better, Bison, you non jumping sons of bitches
 
