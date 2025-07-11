Bison can't jump 6 feet

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 32,058
- Reaction score
- 46,313
If you do any reading on American bison you'll no doubt come across the claim that they can jump a 6 foot fence.
This immediately set off my BS detector so I started looking for a video clip of an American bison actually jumping 6 feet high. I found several clips of bison barely getting over a 3 foot fence and that's it.
Here's about the highest I could find:
Congrats, you can now win an argument with a bison expert.
This immediately set off my BS detector so I started looking for a video clip of an American bison actually jumping 6 feet high. I found several clips of bison barely getting over a 3 foot fence and that's it.
Here's about the highest I could find:
Congrats, you can now win an argument with a bison expert.