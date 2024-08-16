BisexualMMA Was a Shared Mod Account

S

SFMMA

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 5, 2015
Messages
2,812
Reaction score
587
It was originally owned by an OG MMA fighter with a trash record and shared with several mods.

That is all.
 
SFMMA said:
That the account was owned and used by several mods
Click to expand...
So an alternate mod burner account? Interesting.

what-surprised.gif


How did you find this out?
 
SFMMA said:
It was originally owned by an OG MMA fighter with a trash record and shared with several mods.

That is all.
Click to expand...

What the fuck are you on about? How do you know any of this? Do you have any evidence to back up this claim?
 
MDoza said : Every forum has sock puppet accounts that mods use to drum up engagement.

Bryce also used that sock method. <Moves>

SFMMA said:
That the account was owned and used by several mods
Click to expand...
So, Passed around like a thot? A 304 !?!:eek:
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Law Talkin’ Guy
BisexualMMA Is Missing Again, Last Seen March 28th and I’m Worried
14 15 16
Replies
310
Views
18K
Pizza Werewolf
Pizza Werewolf

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,164
Messages
56,033,160
Members
175,043
Latest member
dflemos

Share this page

Back
Top