By

Smriti Mallapaty

“This virus in its current state does not look like it has the characteristics of causing a pandemic. But with influenza viruses, that equation could entirely change with a single mutation,”

The chances of quashing the outbreak get “more slim by the day”, says Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada.

Vaccinating people​

Other countries, especially the United States, should also consider vaccinating high-risk workers, says Rasmussen.

“As we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, low- and middle-income countries could once again be pushed to the back of the queue.”

Doses for cows​

But one concern is that vaccines could cover up symptoms in animals that are still infectious, which would increase the risk to people, says Thomas Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London.