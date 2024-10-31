RichardHarrow said: Didnt recognize him on the right ! Is this some sort of biopic ? Click to expand...

Its a new film called Waltzing with Brando, where the film takes place during his role with the Godfather and Last tango in Paris. Also starring the very sexy Tia CarrereSynopsis: Movie star Marlon Brando recruits a Los Angeles architect to build the world's first ecologically perfect retreat on a small, uninhabited island in Tahiti.