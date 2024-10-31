The Good The Bad The HBK
Didnt recognize him on the right ! Is this some sort of biopic ?
Apart from titanic what other film has he starred in ? Majority were low budgetBilly Zane is underrated. No idea why he didn't get more opportunities after Titanic.
wow, better than i'd ever have thought.View attachment 1069454
View attachment 1069455
Might be the best look alike i ever seen in film. The voice is spot on too.
ya, pretty good, he should have been bigger. That poof he played in tombstone was good too.Tales from the Crypt Demon Night was decent
Sniper is awesome and Phantom was ok as a child could've of been better but I love the comics "ghost who walks" lolApart from titanic what other film has he starred in ? Majority were low budget