Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland.

For those that don't know Billy Corgan is the frontman and main songwriter for the Grammy award winning band The Smashing Pumpkins he is also the owner of the professional wrestling league NWA. It looks like in this eight episode unscripted series he is gonna combine both worlds somehow. Click the link for a full read up and watch the trailer below. I think this could be cool and will try to follow the series.
https://blabbermouth.net/news/see-t...new-unscripted-series-adventures-in-carnyland
