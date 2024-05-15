Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland.

For those that don't know Billy Corgan is the frontman and main songwriter for the Grammy award winning band The Smashing Pumpkins he is also the owner of the professional wrestling league NWA. It looks like in this eight episode unscripted series he is gonna combine both worlds somehow. Click the link for a full read up and watch the trailer below. I think this could be cool and will try to follow the series.

https://blabbermouth.net/news/see-t...new-unscripted-series-adventures-in-carnyland

 
Wow can't wait to watch a fully bald gay boomer strum on a gee-tar while some spandex goofs are pretending to fight next to him
 
Very rare for a rock musician to be involved in such business. I thought this kind of grunge, gothic kind of bands were all about drugs and then killing themselves before they reached 40 by overdose.

I remember that Zero jacket he wore in the bullet with Butterfly wings video.
 
