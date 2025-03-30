Hog-train
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 26, 2003
- Messages
- 13,864
- Reaction score
- 15,269
Anduril Industries CEO Palmer Luckey discusses conflict with China. Says we are woefully unprepared for conflict with China which has 300 times more shipbuilding capability.
Every commercial ship built in China is required to be military ready - presumably for a potential naval invasion of Taiwan.
Also says we are only a few years ahead in AI and high end tech, but China is miles ahead in manufacturing capability. We may have higher quality, but they have quantity which is a qualitu of it;s own. Similar to how in WW2, Germany had better quality, but the US just out-manufactured them.
Bloomberg: Palmer Luckey Wants to Be Silicon Valley's War King
Every commercial ship built in China is required to be military ready - presumably for a potential naval invasion of Taiwan.
Also says we are only a few years ahead in AI and high end tech, but China is miles ahead in manufacturing capability. We may have higher quality, but they have quantity which is a qualitu of it;s own. Similar to how in WW2, Germany had better quality, but the US just out-manufactured them.
Bloomberg: Palmer Luckey Wants to Be Silicon Valley's War King