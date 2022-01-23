Billionaire Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy to provide affordable medications

Take that Big Pharma!

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is doing his part to help those who need life-saving drugs by launching a low-cost online pharmacy.

The launch of the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC) comes just weeks after their pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) operation was established - both critical efforts in the company's pursuit to help shield consumers from inflated drug prices.

According to a Sept. 2021 Gallup poll, 18 million Americans were recently unable to pay for at least one prescription medication for their household due to ever-rising costs, and one in 10 Americans have skipped doses to save money. The pharmacy's launch represents the first critical milestone in bringing affordable medications to millions.

Some of the notable medications the pharmacy offers are:

Imatinib - leukemia treatment

Retail price: $9,657 per month
Lowest price with common voucher: $120 per month
MCCPDC price: $47 per month
Mesalamine - ulcerative colitis treatment

Retail price: $940 per month
Lowest price with common voucher: $102 per month
MCCPDC price: $32.40 per month
Colchicine - gout treatment

Retail price: $182 per month
Lowest price with common voucher: $32 per month
MCCPDC price: $8.70 per month
"We will do whatever it takes to get affordable pharmaceuticals to patients," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug. "The markup on potentially lifesaving drugs that people depend on is a problem that can't be ignored. It is imperative that we take action and help expand access to these medications for those who need them most."

As a registered pharmaceutical wholesaler, MCCPDC says they can bypass middlemen and outrageous markups.

Oh wait, Big Pharma's experiencing record profits thanks to the vaccines
that causes a lot of unpleasant side effects with limited success in preventing Covid
 
Let me know when I can get some drugs for completely free and no prescription. Till then dont care
 
This is when a billionaire does something cool AF. We have all these programs for poor people but we never help with meds. Elderly on budgets, families that have kids that need expensive meds....this is what we need.
 
genecop said:
Maybe he will provide the very important Ivermectin…
Click to expand...
Will never happen.....Too much $$ in the vax and other drugs they are getting juiced from. Repurposed drugs dont make people billionaires.
 
I Am Legion said:
Will never happen.....Too much $$ in the vax and other drugs they are getting juiced from. Repurposed drugs dont make people billionaires.
Click to expand...

but this dude reportedly is doing the pharmacy thing out of helping people, he’s already wealthy..
 
When he makes hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin available I’ll be impressed
 
What's the catch?

I don't take any medication so I don't know how much anything would cost otherwise. Is this just a regular generic drug pharmacy?
 
nostradumbass said:
What's the catch?

I don't take any medication so I don't know how much anything would cost otherwise. Is this just a regular generic drug pharmacy?
Click to expand...
im guessing they undercut everyone and make money on volume. but i really don't know shit on the grand scheme of things
 


CompassionateDismalHyracotherium-max-1mb.gif
 
Hey he brought us Bodog Fights

#CubanBless
 
https://www.cbs19.tv/article/news/l...ions/501-8c432db6-005d-436e-9c00-4275f4f2afb0

I just want to add something to your fine print.. it doesn’t prevent COVID, or the spread of COVID. It just may help reduce severe symptoms of it.
 
