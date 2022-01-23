Billionaire Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy to provide affordable medications

SSgt Dickweed
Take that Big Pharma!
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is doing his part to help those who need life-saving drugs by launching a low-cost online pharmacy.
The launch of the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC) comes just weeks after their pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) operation was established - both critical efforts in the company's pursuit to help shield consumers from inflated drug prices.
According to a Sept. 2021 Gallup poll, 18 million Americans were recently unable to pay for at least one prescription medication for their household due to ever-rising costs, and one in 10 Americans have skipped doses to save money. The pharmacy's launch represents the first critical milestone in bringing affordable medications to millions.
Some of the notable medications the pharmacy offers are:
Imatinib - leukemia treatment
Retail price: $9,657 per month
Lowest price with common voucher: $120 per month
MCCPDC price: $47 per month
Mesalamine - ulcerative colitis treatment
Retail price: $940 per month
Lowest price with common voucher: $102 per month
MCCPDC price: $32.40 per month
Colchicine - gout treatment
Retail price: $182 per month
Lowest price with common voucher: $32 per month
MCCPDC price: $8.70 per month
"We will do whatever it takes to get affordable pharmaceuticals to patients," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug. "The markup on potentially lifesaving drugs that people depend on is a problem that can't be ignored. It is imperative that we take action and help expand access to these medications for those who need them most."
As a registered pharmaceutical wholesaler, MCCPDC says they can bypass middlemen and outrageous markups.
https://www.cbs19.tv/article/news/l...ions/501-8c432db6-005d-436e-9c00-4275f4f2afb0
Oh wait, Big Pharma's experiencing record profits thanks to the vaccines
that causes a lot of unpleasant side effects with limited success in preventing Covid
Oh wait, Big Pharma's experiencing record profits thanks to the vaccines
that causes a lot of unpleasant side effects with limited success in preventing Covid