MrShady
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2015
- Messages
- 1,055
- Reaction score
- 1,856
What's wrong with this?
This is why police suck. This is why authoritarian places suck, doesn't matter if you're on the right or left.
Let the man stand on the public street and peacefully protest with his sign.
ps. That guy who came up to him is such a pussy and why "owning the libs" became a thing in the first place
