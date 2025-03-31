Opinion Billboard Chris got a dose of Aussie-tarianism

MrShady

MrShady

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Mar 8, 2015
Messages
1,055
Reaction score
1,856
What's wrong with this?



This is why police suck. This is why authoritarian places suck, doesn't matter if you're on the right or left.

Let the man stand on the public street and peacefully protest with his sign.

ps. That guy who came up to him is such a pussy and why "owning the libs" became a thing in the first place
 
Unfortunately this makes people who want to harm children feel upset so he simply cannot stand there. We must protect their feelings at all costs.
 
They still have the Queen of England on their money. You can't expect much from a place like that.
 
Australia lost my respect long ago when they cancelled Chris Lilley
 
MrShady said:
What's wrong with this?



This is why police suck. This is why authoritarian places suck, doesn't matter if you're on the right or left.

Let the man stand on the public street and peacefully protest with his sign.

ps. That guy who came up to him is such a pussy and why "owning the libs" became a thing in the first place
Click to expand...



This is why no matter how annoying things are in America at any time we are truly blessed to live here and every other country is less free and sucks more . Turns out that the bill of rights is really awesome. Freedom of speech and assembly fn rules. It's easy to take for granted in the states until you see things like this to remind ya.

And p.s. I agree. Annoying libs are the most irritating group of people on the planet and they cause more harm to their own movements and goals than right wingers could ever dream of doing. No one likes Trump....they just hate these assholes with a burning passion
 
No winning against midwits. Just smart enough to cite random ordinances but not smart or intellectually honest enough to know that it doesn't apply. What do you mean you don't want to leave, your sign makes me angry inside, people complained and I'm literally the law personified so you just gotta do what I say. #deepthoughts
 
Gutter Chris said:
This is why no matter how annoying things are in America at any time we are truly blessed to live here and every other country is less free and sucks more . Turns out that the bill of rights is really awesome. Freedom of speech and assembly fn rules. It's easy to take for granted in the states until you see things like this to remind ya.

And p.s. I agree. Annoying libs are the most irritating group of people on the planet and they cause more harm to their own movements and goals than right wingers could ever dream of doing. No one likes Trump....they just hate these assholes with a burning passion
Click to expand...

Lots of snowflakes on both sides of the political aisles.

It's always the cops/law enforcement tho that shuts the speech down. They're the real problem imo. Whether it's in Australia or Canada or America, law enforcement can get real Stroomtrooper-esque, real quick.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Once nicknamed ‘Murderapolis,’ the city that became the center of the ‘Defund the Police’ movement is grappling with heightened violent crime
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
11K
Mujeriego
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,523
Messages
57,102,111
Members
175,539
Latest member
chemicals

Share this page

Back
Top