Social Bill Nye the….. Nazi guy?

Since he was a childhood hero of mine, I am shocked, disappointed, but most of all frightened.

Democracy is fragile, and with actual Nazis being given a platform to influence our children, that is how fascism grows

These people know exactly what they are doing, using dog whistles, trying to push the barriers until their totalitarian fantasy becomes reality.

 
Time to bring the Bellamy Salute back. Americans did it first. I don’t know why we let the gay ass Europeans appropriate it

Photo1.jpg


Students_pledging_allegiance_to_the_American_flag_with_the_Bellamy_salute.jpg
 
Bill Nye openly mocks how dumb MAGA is, so they get butt hurt by him, then they prove he is right by trying to say he did a Nazi salute.
MAGA might be the SAWFTEST people on the planet.
 
Since he was a childhood hero of mine, I am shocked, disappointed, but most of all frightened.

Democracy is fragile, and with actual Nazis being given a platform to influence our children, that is how fascism grows

These people know exactly what they are doing, using dog whistles, trying to push the barriers until their totalitarian fantasy becomes reality.

I’m absolutely terrified right now about the state of our democracy—it’s breaking my heart to see Nazis being given platforms to spread their hate. I can’t stop thinking about what our children will think when they see this, growing up in a world where this is normalized. So many of us are gripped with fear and anxiety for the well-being of the USA, and I’m honestly losing sleep over it after what I saw. I feel so helpless and scared for our future.
 
This whole nazi salute thing has got to be the ultimate litmus test on who is smart enough to actually think for themselves. Somebody should make a poll so we can have accurate data on who exactly is a fool in the war room.
 
What motivates a person to compare any manner of hand gesticulation to MuSSk’s historic Jan.20, 2025 sieg heil to America and the world?

Trump and MuSSk have emboldened white supremacists and fellow racists to fight a culture war because it distracts from the real class war which is the much bigger threat to their plutocracy.

‘The gesture speaks for itself’: Germans respond to Musk’s apparent Nazi salute​

Some say it was an unambiguous Nazi salute but others are unsure and say focus should be on Musk’s stated support for far-right
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2025/jan/20/trump-elon-musk-salute

We see what you are doing. The only one making international headlines is the genuine article. United we stand. Divided we fall.
 
This whole nazi salute thing has got to be the ultimate litmus test on who is smart enough to actually think for themselves. Somebody should make a poll so we can have accurate data on who exactly is a fool in the war room.
This but unironically.

Its a litmus test for the people who will defend absolutely anything in the most retarded way possible.

Elon did a 101 neonazi salute.

People do the Heil Hitler salute as neo-Nazi groups Blood Tribe, and...

People do the Heil Hitler salute as neo-Nazi groups Blood Tribe, and Goyim Defense League hold a rally on September 2, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. An event touted as the "Red Shirts March" and a show...
None of the other types of salutes, nor Bill Nye does the hand in chest, its a textbook nazi salute.
 
Bill Nye openly mocks how dumb MAGA is, so they get butt hurt by him, then they prove he is right by trying to say he did a Nazi salute.
MAGA might be the SAWFTEST people on the planet.
The irony of this post is probably completely lost on you.

Elon man bad.
 
The Nazis are ancient history at this point, comparable to the Mongols and conquistadors. This whole debacle just proved that the masses no longer care about some nerdy man-child LARPing stuff they saw in a video game or a movie. It has no effect on their daily life.
 
The Nazis are ancient history at this point, comparable to the Mongols and conquistadors. This whole debacle just proved that the masses no longer care about some nerdy man-child LARPing stuff they saw in a video game or a movie. It has no effect on their daily life.
i wonder what hitler would think if he knew the worlds richest man is paying homage to him by repeatedly throwing up the nazi salutes in front of his crowds?

maybe the thousand year reich really is a thing.
 
