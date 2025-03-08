cottagecheesefan
Apr 3, 2002
- 33,503
- 36,280
Since he was a childhood hero of mine, I am shocked, disappointed, but most of all frightened.
Democracy is fragile, and with actual Nazis being given a platform to influence our children, that is how fascism grows
These people know exactly what they are doing, using dog whistles, trying to push the barriers until their totalitarian fantasy becomes reality.
