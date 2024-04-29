Social Bill Maher rags on Disney

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,685
Reaction score
1,657
Ok so apparently Nickelodeon had a producer that went to jail and is a registered sex offender against children and Disney hired him to produce a children's TV show. I didn't know about it til just now.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,236
Messages
55,476,961
Members
174,787
Latest member
Bahadir34

Share this page

Back
Top