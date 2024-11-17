Yea I see you get attack by the left even though to me you’re a lefty. Trump won the popular vote that should tell them something. But no more plate doubling down with everything is racist, men belong and woman’s sports and those ridiculous talking pointsmaher is so right in this segment. he does not get at the very heart of why the democratic party has failed here but he absolutely nails why people are sick to death of Democrats... especially in the online world and world of public figures.
its like he is describing sherdog to a t when it comes to his castigation of Democrats. I'm a Democrat and I even think they stink in just these ways.
I am WAY left man.... but if you say ANYTHING out of lockstep with the fart sniffing Democrats here or elsewhere they turn into rabid dogs in attack mode. its terrible. and they VERY often abandon truth and reason and use underhanded tactics and bad faith takes to do it while still claiming the high road and feigning superiority.
TL;DW: The Democrats didn't run on anything woke. The opposite in fact. Kamala campaigned with Liz Cheney FFS. People felt like the government wasn't working for them.
They didn't run on anything woke, but they supported retarded woke policies. Biden was the one who extended Title IX to trans athletes and codified into law. It's the actual government policies that people have a problem with.
They didn't run on it because it's unpopular. The times they were questioned about these policies, they gave deceptive non-answers.
Yea that's exactly right, it's not that it's happening in every school and town but it's the full support no matter what can't even have a conversation because your a bigot is apart of the issue. It's their religion and they have blind faith
that right there is hypocrisy to the extreme.
food expensive? not happening chud