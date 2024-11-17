  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Elections Bill Maher - New Rules - Why Dems Lost

I knew what Mahr would say before I watched. As an aside, notice he mentions his priorities being democracy and the environment. That's it. Not the condition of the people (though of course those two things affect the third but you know what I mean).

Timestamped:



TL;DW: The Democrats didn't run on anything woke. The opposite in fact. Kamala campaigned with Liz Cheney FFS. People felt like the government wasn't working for them.

Bernie gets to the heart of the matter:

 
maher is so right in this segment. he does not get at the very heart of why the democratic party has failed here but he absolutely nails why people are sick to death of Democrats... especially in the online world and world of public figures.

its like he is describing sherdog to a t when it comes to his castigation of Democrats. I'm a Democrat and I even think they stink in just these ways.
 
terrapin said:
maher is so right in this segment. he does not get at the very heart of why the democratic party has failed here but he absolutely nails why people are sick to death of Democrats... especially in the online world and world of public figures.

its like he is describing sherdog to a t when it comes to his castigation of Democrats. I'm a Democrat and I even think they stink in just these ways.
Yea I see you get attack by the left even though to me you’re a lefty. Trump won the popular vote that should tell them something. But no more plate doubling down with everything is racist, men belong and woman’s sports and those ridiculous talking points
 
ShadowRun said:
Yea I see you get attack by the left even though to me you’re a lefty. Trump won the popular vote that should tell them something. But no more plate doubling down with everything is racist, men belong and woman’s sports and those ridiculous talking points
I am WAY left man.... but if you say ANYTHING out of lockstep with the fart sniffing Democrats here or elsewhere they turn into rabid dogs in attack mode. its terrible. and they VERY often abandon truth and reason and use underhanded tactics and bad faith takes to do it while still claiming the high road and feigning superiority.

its insufferable and pathetic frankly.

bill Maher is right and they HATE him for it.
 
I hope the Dems keep digging their head in the sand and ignoring what the public actually wants. It's a sure way to keep on losing. Heck even the big cities in CA, like SF, which is obviously notoriously left picked one of the most moderate Dems that ran for mayor.

Newsome....your days are numbered (I hope)

 
deviake said:
TL;DW: The Democrats didn't run on anything woke. The opposite in fact. Kamala campaigned with Liz Cheney FFS. People felt like the government wasn't working for them.
They didn't run on anything woke, but they supported retarded woke policies. Biden was the one who extended Title IX to trans athletes and codified into law. It's the actual government policies that people have a problem with.

They didn't run on it because it's unpopular. The times they were questioned about these policies, they gave deceptive non-answers.
 
"Voting like they don't live here" is the key point.
Libs in america are some of the most cut-off, clueless, mentally isolated and ideologically locked people i've ever talked to.
 
Hog-train said:
They didn't run on anything woke, but they supported retarded woke policies. Biden was the one who extended Title IX to trans athletes and codified into law. It's the actual government policies that people have a problem with.

They didn't run on it because it's unpopular. The times they were questioned about these policies, they gave deceptive non-answers.
democrat politicians pass laws to do with LGBTQ and trans topics. the right wants to talk about it. the left? "why do you care?"

that right there is hypocrisy to the extreme.
 
terrapin said:
democrat politicians pass laws to do with LGBTQ and trans topics. the right wants to talk about it. the left? "why do you care?"

that right there is hypocrisy to the extreme.
Yea that’s exactly right, it’s not that it’s happening in every school and town but it’s the full support no matter what can’t even have a conversation because your a bigot is apart of the issue. It’s their religion and they have blind faith
 
ShadowRun said:
Yea that’s exactly right, it’s not that it’s happening in every school and town but it’s the full support no matter what can’t even have a conversation because your a bigot is apart of the issue. It’s their religion and they have blind faith
food expensive? not happening chud
trannies pushed in schools? not happening chud
insane immigration? not happening chud

i mean, all this gaslighting has a point where people just say fuck these loons. i'm literally voting for trump instead of being aligned with them in any way.
 
