Example #4,589 of Musk being a schmuck:







"In 2021, Elon Musk offered to donate $6 billion to the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) to address world hunger, but only if the WFP could demonstrate how the money would be used to end hunger. The WFP responded with a detailed plan outlining how the funds would be allocated to support vulnerable populations and prevent starvation... Despite the WFP providing a detailed plan, Musk did not donate the $6 billion." Click to expand...

Supplying the money to give those countries food is not solving world hunger.This will be allocated as follows:including the cost of shipping and transport to the country, plus warehousing and “last mile” delivery of food using air, land and river transport, contracted truck drivers and required security escorts in conflict-affected zones to distribute food to those who need it most;(including transaction fees) in places where markets can function - this type of assistance enables those most in need to buy the food of their choice and supports local economies;the implementation of efficient and effective programmes for millions of tons more food and cash transfers and vouchers – adapted to the in-country conditions and operational risks in 43 countries (this includes office and satellite-office facilities and their security, and the monitoring of distributions and results, ensuring the assistance reaches the most vulnerable); and, including coordination of global supply lines and aviation routes; global logistics coordination such as freight contracting; global monitoring and analysis of hunger worldwide; and risk management and independent auditors dedicated to oversight.This feeds people for a finite period of time via donations, this does not solve world hunger whatsoever.