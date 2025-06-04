International Bill Gates vows to give most of $200bn fortune to African health and education

Tech mogul says: “Every country in Africa should be on a path to prosperity’

Maya Yang

US tech mogul Bill Gates has pledged the majority of his $200bn fortune towards health and education services in Africa.

Speaking at an event in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday, the 69-year-old said that his pledge would focus on “unleashing the human potential through health, through education” across the continent, adding: “Every country in Africa should be on a path to prosperity.”

Gates, referring to his philanthropic organization, explained: “I recently made a commitment that my wealth will be given away over the next 20 years. And so you can see, you know, I’m extremely lucky. My wealth has gotten to a very high level here. And now, by accelerating my giving, I will have the Gates Foundation take all of those resources.”

He went on to add: “The goals here are pretty basic. They really speak to our values. Mothers should survive delivery. Babies should survive past their fifth birthday – kids should be well nourished. Many of these infectious diseases should go away, and the rest within 20 years should be at a very low level.”
Citing his endorsement for artificial intelligence, Gates also said: “I am a technologist at heart. I love backing scientists with great new ideas. And the latest technology that we’re all hearing about is artificial intelligence. And I can say to you that this will be deeply important. It’s an incredible opportunity. It brings challenges with it, but as we drive it forward, it will make a huge difference in health, education and agriculture.”

Without naming Donald Trump’s presidential administration, Gates alluded to the slew of federal cuts that have been made across foreign aid programs, saying: “Now, we’re sitting here at a time, actually, of a significant crisis in part of the system where there’s been partnership between countries … Some of those cuts are being made so abruptly that there are complete interruptions in trials, or medicines are still sitting in warehouses and are not available. And these cuts are something that I think are a huge mistake.”

Gates’s speech came just weeks after he publicly condemned the budget cuts to USAID by the Trump administration’s so-called “department of government efficiency” (Doge), which was run for about four months beginning in January by tech billionaire Elon Musk, the world’s richest man.
Speaking to the Financial Times, Gates said the cuts have led to the expiration of vital food and medicines across aid warehouses, which could precipitate deadly diseases’ spread.

“The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one,” Gates, who has previously criticized Musk, told the outlet.

In a separate press release, the Gates Foundation announced that it and its partners would address three main goals associated with the Microsoft founder’s pledge: end preventable deaths of moms and babies; ensure the next generation grows up without having to suffer from deadly infectious diseases; and lift millions of people out of poverty.

The foundation said that it will “sunset its operations” after 20 years.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/03/bill-gates-fortune-africa
 
“Billionaire vows to flush fortune down the toilet”

Why not now, Bill?

After all, since Elon is “killing” them at this moment as you say..then they can’t afford to wait for you.

It might be too late.
 
Musk has enough wealth to improve the lives of every impoverished African on the continent but he'd rather starve them out and cut the legs out from under every one of them. Bill Gates will go down in history as a truly influential figure. Elon Musk is going down in history as a fraud and a rich greedy nobody. He will have no lasting positive impact on civilization despite his enormous wealth. Gates will be remembered for his philanthropy while Elon will be a tiny forgettable blip on the timeline.
 
AmonTobin said:
Musk has enough wealth to improve the lives of every impoverished African on the continent but he'd rather starve them out and cut the legs out from under every one of them. Bill Gates will go down in history as a truly influential figure. Elon Musk is going down in history as a fraud. He will have no lasting positive impact on civilization despite his enormous wealth. Gates will be remembered for his philanthropy while Elon will be a tiny forgettable blip on the timeline.
Example #4,589 of Musk being a schmuck:



"In 2021, Elon Musk offered to donate $6 billion to the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) to address world hunger, but only if the WFP could demonstrate how the money would be used to end hunger. The WFP responded with a detailed plan outlining how the funds would be allocated to support vulnerable populations and prevent starvation... Despite the WFP providing a detailed plan, Musk did not donate the $6 billion."



 
He's been talking about this since I was in high school in the 1990s.
 
HOLA said:
Example #4,589 of Musk being a schmuck:



"In 2021, Elon Musk offered to donate $6 billion to the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) to address world hunger, but only if the WFP could demonstrate how the money would be used to end hunger. The WFP responded with a detailed plan outlining how the funds would be allocated to support vulnerable populations and prevent starvation... Despite the WFP providing a detailed plan, Musk did not donate the $6 billion."
Supplying the money to give those countries food is not solving world hunger.

This will be allocated as follows: US$3.5 billion for food and its delivery, including the cost of shipping and transport to the country, plus warehousing and “last mile” delivery of food using air, land and river transport, contracted truck drivers and required security escorts in conflict-affected zones to distribute food to those who need it most; US$2 billion for cash and food vouchers (including transaction fees) in places where markets can function - this type of assistance enables those most in need to buy the food of their choice and supports local economies; US$700 million for country-specific costs to design, scale up and manage the implementation of efficient and effective programmes for millions of tons more food and cash transfers and vouchers – adapted to the in-country conditions and operational risks in 43 countries (this includes  office and satellite-office facilities and their security, and the monitoring of distributions and results, ensuring the assistance reaches the most vulnerable); and US$400 million for global and regional operations management, administration and accountability, including coordination of global supply lines and aviation routes; global logistics coordination such as freight contracting; global monitoring and analysis of hunger worldwide; and risk management and independent auditors dedicated to oversight.

This feeds people for a finite period of time via donations, this does not solve world hunger whatsoever.
 
lol he's giving the money to his charity that he controls.

In other words, it's being done to shelter his money from taxation.
 
