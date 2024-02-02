The details below contained in the lawsuit documents are explicit and may not be appropriate for all readers.​

old bill in trouble again(now the Westgate), Cosby made contact again, saying he wanted her to come to Room 3000, the Elvis Presley Suite, at the hotel to take publicity photos with a photographer who was there. Cosby was with the photographer.After the photos were taken,Lasha kept a skort and a tank top on underneath. After the photos were done, the photographer left.— and a glass of Amaretto after she blew her nose and said she had a sinus issue. He repeatedly asked her if she was OK.the law alleges.“She noticed that her clothes were on a dresser along with a stack of $100 bills. Cosby told her to get dressed and that she had to leave now,” according to the lawsuit.When she left, she told her sister and a friend what had happened.Cosby called Lasha a few days later and asked how she was doing. She told him she was’t doing well and that she was crying. “Cosby then said people that talk too much can be quieted,” according to the lawsuit.She lost her job at the Hilton and her modeling career never got off the ground. She believed Cosby used his influence to shut her out.The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages from a jury trial, alleging sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor, battery, assault, infliction of emotional distress and other claims.