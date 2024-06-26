  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Bill Cobbs Dead At 90(Demolition Man, Sopranos, Air Bud)

Pliny Pete

Pliny Pete

Puts Butts In Seats
@plutonium
Joined
Mar 4, 2014
Messages
55,791
Reaction score
93,983
You may not recognize the name but you'll most likely recognize the face,
I always remember him from Demolition Man as the only old school cop on the force that remembered Simon Phoenix, John Spartan and the good old days of death and destruction and freedom
Man, I love that movie


 
