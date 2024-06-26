  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Bill Belichick's girlfriend

He's 72, she's 23 or 24, this one probably pisses a lot of women off but I reckon guys can understand for sure, even if not all of us wouldn't actually do this.

Bill Belichick, 72, and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 23, moved in together months ago: report

The cheerleader, who met the former New England Patriots coach on an airplane in 2021, recently defended their May-December romance via Facebook.
Rhood said:
The closest she could get to dating a professional football player is Bill Belichick
This is something she has to brag to her friends about.
Indeed. Just as when the roles are reversed, the cougar would brag and ramble about it at the weekly bridge gathering.
 
Find someone who loves you the way Bill Belichick loves Rutgers.
 
TeTe said:
That like Anthony Kiedis dating a 19 year old lol
At least Keidis is in shape and a rock star. Like you can see the attraction could be mutual and not just all about money.

Not defending Keidis though, he's a creepy guy and has admitted being attracted to young girls. I think there's nothing wrong with dating a woman who still looks young in their late 20s or early 30s. Dating a 19 year old who looks like a little girl is just weird
 
