Bill Belichick's girlfriend

TankAbbott4Eva
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 24, 2010
- Messages
- 26,528
- Reaction score
- 15,240
He's 72, she's 23 or 24, this one probably pisses a lot of women off but I reckon guys can understand for sure, even if not all of us wouldn't actually do this.
Bill Belichick, 72, and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 23, moved in together months ago: report
The cheerleader, who met the former New England Patriots coach on an airplane in 2021, recently defended their May-December romance via Facebook.
pagesix.com