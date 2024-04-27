Opinion Bill Barr could not deny that Trump said I want to assinate.....

PEB

PEB

Sunflower in support of Ukraine
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
30,628
Reaction score
19,701
Trumps upset that someone leaked he went to the White House bunker during George Floyd protest. He said to Bill Barr I want to assinate the person who leaked it. Bill Barr compared it to Biden wants to tell you what washing machine you should own, an car you should drive. He really did not have a good answer other then Trump should never get back in the White House.

Yet he still supports the guy.

 
Barr has got to be one of the most cucked people I've ever seen. And he's not a MAGAtard, that's not who he's cucked by. Suggesting that regulations are more of a threat to Democracy than actually ending Democracy shows he's cucked by moneyed-interests. No balls, no spine, this guy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MicroBrew
Elections Donald Trump opposes banning TikTok; to hurt Facebook and prevent Biden from getting a win
5 6 7
Replies
133
Views
4K
lsa
lsa

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,155
Messages
55,471,147
Members
174,787
Latest member
Biden's Diaper

Share this page

Back
Top