Trumps upset that someone leaked he went to the White House bunker during George Floyd protest. He said to Bill Barr I want to assinate the person who leaked it. Bill Barr compared it to Biden wants to tell you what washing machine you should own, an car you should drive. He really did not have a good answer other then Trump should never get back in the White House.
Yet he still supports the guy.
