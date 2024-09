Bigotry in Plane Site ✈️: Unravelling the True 6ixdog Narrative

Hello to all my #MayberryFriend . Usually I was these days speaking in Canadan language but I was been feel such a topic it was best cover in English. Although my English was no so good I hope the evidence was enough for talk for themself and become a message sent.First I was show you normal thing meant for making every one person think all was been ok:No Bigotry. This was good. Although Canadan ppl was oppress via #CanadanCombatPress , they was good ppl fi certain and have earn this emoji.Still it was ok maybe need some serving spoon as well ashand and feetsNo tricks up the sleeveQuite #Inclusive as well as putting the best feets forwards I rate thisWas even account for Brazil accent. Smart.Now here was the kicker....What this was been with this bone-to-find disgraceful act of prejudice which was giving improper view of #AmericanDomination and culture??Which Mod was guilty of this?? You was pls explain why this qualified as ok.thank you. Please do not move to Hate Dungeon as I was hate that place very much so.