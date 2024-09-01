#Bigotry in Plane Site ✈️: Unravelling the True 6ixdog Narrative

Hello to all my #MayberryFriend . Usually I was these days speaking in Canadan language but I was been feel such a topic it was best cover in English. Although my English was no so good I hope the evidence was enough for talk for themself and become a message sent.

First I was show you normal thing meant for making every one person think all was been ok:


Screenshot 2024-09-01 120528.png

No Bigotry. This was good. Although Canadan ppl was oppress via #CanadanCombatPress , they was good ppl fi certain and have earn this emoji.


Screenshot 2024-09-01 120547.png

Still it was ok maybe need some serving spoon as well as 🐻 hand and feets



Screenshot 2024-09-01 145032.png

No tricks up the sleeve



Screenshot 2024-09-01 145202.png
Quite #Inclusive as well as putting the best feets forwards I rate this 💯




Screenshot 2024-09-01 145403.png

Was even account for Brazil accent. Smart.





Now here was the kicker....

Screenshot 2024-09-01 120500.png

What this was been with this bone-to-find disgraceful act of prejudice which was giving improper view of #AmericanDomination and culture??



notgoodnk.png
Which Mod was guilty of this?? You was pls explain why this qualified as ok.

thank you. Please do not move to Hate Dungeon as I was hate that place very much so.
 
For those who was not care about this topic but enter for support of 6ixdog culture, here is video of beautiful dancing women as is customary inside of this forum:



#BigotryNoMore2024
 
