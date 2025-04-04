Biggest what if in MMA

I thought about comparing Hendo and Romero, since both were former olympic wrestler who went on to become knockout artist and arguably some of the best MMA fighter to never win a UFC championship, Romero's first loss even coming at the hand of a guy Hendo had just beaten.

A major difference in their career is how late they started, Hendo had his first MMA fight 1 years after his second apperence at the olympics at 26 years old. Yoel had his first fight 5 years after his second stint at the olympic at 32. Meaning that a large part of his time at the top of the sport came arguably after his athletic prime.

Had he started on a similar time frame as Hendo, he could have turned pro in 2005. As former olympian, he wouldn't have to wait long before either the UFC signs him and quickly lines up a title shot, meaning he might get there before Anderson Silva even makes his UFC debut, or Pride gets him and he fights somebody like Shogun or Wanderlei in his first 5 MMA bout. Insane to think about how much he could change MMA history.
 
Fedor in the UFC between 2008-2010
Rickson Gracie in the early days
Zabit
That HW Olympic Gold Medalist from Russia that DC talked about
 
What would have happened if Dana had decided not to let Ronda lead WMMA into the UFC?

Would each men's division now be even more bloated? Or would there simply be fewer shows?

The women's divisions consist of 3 divisions, formerly 4 (sort of), but you gotta admit there's a lot of female fighters at 115 and 125 specifically.

Without WMMA taking up so much space, we could have an even lower bar for entry level talent...
 
Khabib. This guy had GOAT potential. We'll never know now because momma said fighting's the devil.
 
Would a younger Romero have missed weight by even more if he got there sooner? We will never know.
 
After Silva beat snot out of GSP would he have fought even more safe? Imagine GSP fighting even even more safe. Now that’s GOAT stuff
 
JBJ was here said:
If Jon Jones weren't so fucking careless and stupid outside of the cage, would anyone think that anyone else was the GOAT?
I was going to post Jones as well. Many people think he's the great of all time. Imagine he wasn't a complete fucking idiot and had his shit together? I think he could have been deemed one of the greatest athletes/combat athletes if all of time.

I guess it could go the opposite direction as well, what if he wasn't constantly "pulsing"? I personally don't think it would change anything but it's a fair argument.
 
What if would be silva vs weidman 2
 
