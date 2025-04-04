Biggest what if in MMA

I thought about comparing Hendo and Romero, since both were former olympic wrestler who went on to become knockout artist and arguably some of the best MMA fighter to never win a UFC championship, Romero's first loss even coming at the hand of a guy Hendo had just beaten.



A major difference in their career is how late they started, Hendo had his first MMA fight 1 years after his second apperence at the olympics at 26 years old. Yoel had his first fight 5 years after his second stint at the olympic at 32. Meaning that a large part of his time at the top of the sport came arguably after his athletic prime.



Had he started on a similar time frame as Hendo, he could have turned pro in 2005. As former olympian, he wouldn't have to wait long before either the UFC signs him and quickly lines up a title shot, meaning he might get there before Anderson Silva even makes his UFC debut, or Pride gets him and he fights somebody like Shogun or Wanderlei in his first 5 MMA bout. Insane to think about how much he could change MMA history.