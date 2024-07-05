biggest weight cutter

orca
P4P #1 Machida fan
@Black
- Joined
- Apr 20, 2017
- Messages
- 5,177
- Reaction score
- 1,535
rumble johnson or alex pereira?
rumble at 6 ft 2 fought at WW
his max weight fightin in HW was 230 lbs
vs
alex pereira fought at 185 lbs
at 238 lbs 6 ft 4 stil shredded
so who do you think cuts more weight
yeah i know sherdoggers love these two fighters
"they are not weight bullies"
rumble at 6 ft 2 fought at WW
his max weight fightin in HW was 230 lbs
vs
alex pereira fought at 185 lbs
at 238 lbs 6 ft 4 stil shredded
so who do you think cuts more weight
yeah i know sherdoggers love these two fighters
"they are not weight bullies"