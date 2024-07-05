biggest weight cutter

  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

rumble johnson or alex pereira?
rumble at 6 ft 2 fought at WW
his max weight fightin in HW was 230 lbs
vs

alex pereira fought at 185 lbs
at 238 lbs 6 ft 4 stil shredded

so who do you think cuts more weight
yeah i know sherdoggers love these two fighters
"they are not weight bullies"
 
I find Pereiras more crazy because he's ripped almost like a runner type of body. Rumble had giant muscle bellies with more of a bodybuilding look so it made sense he could drain those things of a shit ton of water.
 
usernamee said:
I find Pereiras more crazy because he's ripped almost like a runner type of body. Rumble had giant muscle bellies with more of a bodybuilding look so it made sense he could drain those things of a shit ton of water.

its unbelievable pereira still shredded weighing 238 lbs
i could see that his lower body carries alot of that weight
also his enormous head lol
 
usernamee said:
I find Pereiras more crazy because he's ripped almost like a runner type of body. Rumble had giant muscle bellies with more of a bodybuilding look so it made sense he could drain those things of a shit ton of water.

Agreed he's so lean, it's confusing where those lbs are coming off lol. He has huge hands and head too.

It looks like he could be 240-250lbs and still look lean and proportional.. He's a freak. I mean look at Jones, he looks so different physically coming from LHW to HW.
 
USA!USA! said:
Yeah but he is 6'4'' so his body is going to weigh more than average naturally. He's a big big guy. His bone density is probably crazy.

Yeah I imagine his bones are just made of concrete. Just seems like he's rock solid.
 
ElLunico said:
Agreed he's so lean, it's confusing where those lbs are coming off lol. He has huge hands and head too.

It looks like he could be 240-250lbs and still look lean and proportional.. He's a freak. I mean look at Jones, he looks so different physically coming from LHW to HW.


It might just be his giant hog and balls that gets drained the night prior to weighing in.
 
Well Alex never cut to welterweight so haven’t you just answered your own question?
 
