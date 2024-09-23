Biggest UFC fighter falls from grace????

Mayhem Miller- Once promising top ten dude. Maniac tendencies got the best of him.

Bobby Hoffman- VIOLENCE

Joe Son- Horrible atrocities

War Machine- DV

Melvin Guillard- Lost a billion in a row. Still fighting

Harold Howard- Hilariously drove his car into the casino by my house.


What are some others???
 
Ronda Rousey has to be the top one.

Went from the most hyped up fighter ever to the laughing stock of the MMA world.


I was also going to mention Sage Northcutt, but I guess he'd be considered a bust, not so much a fall from grace.
 
Pitier of Fools said:
Ronda Rousey has to be the top one.

Went from the most hyped up fighter ever to the laughing stock of the MMA world.


I was also going to mention Sage Northcutt, but I guess he'd be considered a bust, not so much a fall from grace.
Sage Northcutt was just in the UFC too young. He was good for his age.
 
Miguel Torres went from 37-1 WEC champ to a couple of high end UFC loses to GOATs to bring fired for a rape can joke tweet to not being elite in the minor leagues.
 
renan barao. he had the highest fall of anyone. his loss to tj snapped a 35-fight undefeated streak, which i believe is still one of the longest undefeated streaks in mma. perched atop the p4p rankings. then he abruptly became a can and was forgotten.
 
It's gotta be Rousey. She's an absolute joke now. And once her style got exposed, her two losses in the Octagon were pretty bad. It's one thing to get older and lose some fights, but it's another thing to get absolutely destroyed back-to-back in your prime, and then shamefully flee MMA for pro wrestling.
 
BJ Penn was the first name that popped in my head. Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez could be on here.
 
Goutfather said:
renan barao. he had the highest fall of anyone. his loss to tj snapped a 35-fight undefeated streak, which i believe is still one of the longest undefeated streaks in mma. perched atop the p4p rankings. then he abruptly became a can and was forgotten.
This is a great one. What's even more strange is that Renan was only 27 when the TJ loss happened.
 
