Biggest UFC fighter falls from grace????

Mayhem Miller- Once promising top ten dude. Maniac tendencies got the best of him.
Bobby Hoffman- VIOLENCE
Joe Son- Horrible atrocities
War Machine- DV
Melvin Guillard- Lost a billion in a row. Still fighting
Harold Howard- Hilariously drove his car into the casino by my house.
What are some others???
