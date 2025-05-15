Biggest Storylines of Interest Currently....

Outside of the Tom/Jones fiasco and the Illia/Islam/JDM/Charles roundabout, what are the current storylines driving fights and fight cards????

I have to guess that Khamzat's return is something that excites casuals?

Maybe the stacked WW number one contender slots?

Anyone have thoughts on this?
 
