Biggest Storylines of Interest Currently....

Lionheart7167
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2013
- Messages
- 843
- Reaction score
- 1,200
Outside of the Tom/Jones fiasco and the Illia/Islam/JDM/Charles roundabout, what are the current storylines driving fights and fight cards????
I have to guess that Khamzat's return is something that excites casuals?
Maybe the stacked WW number one contender slots?
Anyone have thoughts on this?
I have to guess that Khamzat's return is something that excites casuals?
Maybe the stacked WW number one contender slots?
Anyone have thoughts on this?