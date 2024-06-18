Biggest scumbag in UFC history? (Dana Excluded)

CosyToasty
I really cant think of many worse then Hermes Franca.
Praise be to Keith hackney for nearly castrating him at ufc 4
I wouldn't put colby that high upColby and Connor are up there too.
Colby's bad acting is that egregiousI wouldn't put colby that high up
Yeah last january i believeGreg Hardy and Thiago Silva. Didn’t Phil Baroni just murder his girlfriend?
I let him slide for his matt hughes train jokeColby's bad acting is that egregious
Dont fucking click on it then. You ever considered that?Why you ask if you already have an answer? I'm tired of these useless threads.