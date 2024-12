Jones-Reyes easy. Even if people were to falsely claim both are a case of 2-2 with a "split" round, (which clearly isn't the case), the evenness of the striking vs the grappling of the GSP-Hendricks round had way more to argue than "Well, Jones may have been competely unsuccessful with his grappling and was outstruck in every metric of overall volume, total strikes, significant strikes, where the strikes landed, and power, but he moved forward more of the round"