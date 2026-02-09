Biggest Pet Peeves about the Paramount UFC era and what may happen a year from now

My biggest pet peeve and what I truly hate is when they take commercial breaks in between rounds for every fight. You no longer hear what the coaches are saying to their fighters.

They also cut to commercials during fighter walkouts and before post fight interviews.



I believe next year they will start a 4-tier viewership cost plan, which appears like this:



Bronze - This is the current viewership model. You get bombarded with ads on the prelims & main card. This plan is free.



Silver - No commercials on the prelims & Bronze level commercials on the main card



Gold - No commercials on the main card & Bronze level commercials on the prelims



Platinum - No commercials on the main card or the prelims. The entire card is commercial free.



You have to admit this is what they're planning in the future, because as of right now the amount of commercials we're getting bombarded with during events is outrageous. It's almost unwatchable now.

Neither ESPN, FOX, or SpikeTV back in the day was really this annoyingly bad.



Do you feel the same way?