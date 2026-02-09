  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Biggest Pet Peeves about the Paramount UFC era and what may happen a year from now

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
21,215
Reaction score
9,568
My biggest pet peeve and what I truly hate is when they take commercial breaks in between rounds for every fight. You no longer hear what the coaches are saying to their fighters.
They also cut to commercials during fighter walkouts and before post fight interviews.

I believe next year they will start a 4-tier viewership cost plan, which appears like this:

Bronze - This is the current viewership model. You get bombarded with ads on the prelims & main card. This plan is free.

Silver - No commercials on the prelims & Bronze level commercials on the main card

Gold - No commercials on the main card & Bronze level commercials on the prelims

Platinum - No commercials on the main card or the prelims. The entire card is commercial free.

You have to admit this is what they're planning in the future, because as of right now the amount of commercials we're getting bombarded with during events is outrageous. It's almost unwatchable now.
Neither ESPN, FOX, or SpikeTV back in the day was really this annoyingly bad.

Do you feel the same way?
 
If advertising is still the primary mechanism for revenue in broadcast, where do you suppose they put them?

It's really a modified snapshot of socialism vs capitalism. Those wanting low prices will need or accept subsidy (ads). Those not wanting or needing subsidy can get an ad free product (free market). The idea that we're being offered options in this regards should probably be viewed as a good thing.
 
Last edited:
They showed corners and walkouts on the last card, and possibly the one before that. They've been working out the kinks and improving each time and the complaints are way overblown.
 
theincognito said:
They showed corners and walkouts on the last card, and possibly the one before that. They've been working out the kinks and improving each time and the complaints are way overblown.
Click to expand...
Its so much better than espn+

I agree it'll be better in time.
 
Rhood said:
My biggest pet peeve and what I truly hate is when they take commercial breaks in between rounds for every fight. You no longer hear what the coaches are saying to their fighters.
They also cut to commercials during fighter walkouts and before post fight interviews.

I believe next year they will start a 4-tier viewership cost plan, which appears like this:

Bronze - This is the current viewership model. You get bombarded with ads on the prelims & main card. This plan is free.

Silver - No commercials on the prelims & Bronze level commercials on the main card

Gold - No commercials on the main card & Bronze level commercials on the prelims

Platinum - No commercials on the main card or the prelims. The entire card is commercial free.

You have to admit this is what they're planning in the future, because as of right now the amount of commercials we're getting bombarded with during events is outrageous. It's almost unwatchable now.
Neither ESPN, FOX, or SpikeTV back in the day was really this annoyingly bad.

Do you feel the same way?
Click to expand...
Not being a smart aleck, but if they honor a "no ads" subscription, don't they just put up a screensaver between rounds? You don't get any better content. Or are you thinking about watching an event straight through on replay?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jeff7b9
Paramount + -- FINE PRINT thread
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
3K
JustforBROCK
JustforBROCK
jjoaogbs
Hot Take The "TikTok Brain" Era is changing the sport: Why Title Fights should be in the middle of the card
2
Replies
34
Views
865
fractal
fractal

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,177
Messages
58,422,641
Members
176,033
Latest member
ManoFan

Share this page

Back
Top