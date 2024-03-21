AstralPanda
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2023
- Messages
- 1,312
- Reaction score
- 1,760
Here is a good article on ThackerThey bill him as 4-1 as a pro but that seems to be made up. Both Fight Finder and Tapology have this as Thackers one and only pro fight.
Chris Leben was 16-1. Against a guy making his pro debut.
Lol who sanctioned this fight?
For real though probably the biggest mismatch in modern UFC history is Chad Mendes vs Cody McKenzie. Absolutely ludicrous matchmaking.
Yeah that's a great article.Here is a good article on Thacker
In Search of Strange Brew...Ten years after the original Ultimate Fighter television show put the UFC on the map, one of its cast members fell off. Whatever happened to Jason Thacker?www.mmafighting.com
Lord danaThey bill him as 4-1 as a pro but that seems to be made up. Both Fight Finder and Tapology have this as Thackers one and only pro fight.
Chris Leben was 16-1. Against a guy making his pro debut.
Lol who sanctioned this fight?