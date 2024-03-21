Rewatch biggest mismatch in MMA History

/thread

edit:
the first video is like a meth addict beating a homeless lady
the second video is like a clinician administering sedation to that meth addict
 
Your video has the same picture quality of the porn I used to watch back in the day.
 
What was that stupid fight that happened these last couple of years where some guy with an atrocious record came in and fought Semelsberger because he was Nick Diaz' mate.

What a stupid fucking fight.

I'm not even sure how that qualifies as a favour, either, it was just dumb.
 
Lol who sanctioned this fight?
Here is a good article on Thacker

www.mmafighting.com

In Search of Strange Brew...

Ten years after the original Ultimate Fighter television show put the UFC on the map, one of its cast members fell off. Whatever happened to Jason Thacker?
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
Ares Black said:
For real though probably the biggest mismatch in modern UFC history is Chad Mendes vs Cody McKenzie. Absolutely ludicrous matchmaking.

I remember when this was announced. I couldn't believe it when I read the news here on Sherdog and lol'd
 
Lord dana
 
