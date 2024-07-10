Biggest GIGA-chad in MMA history?

Koro_11
Who's the last guy you'd want hanging around your girlfriend?
And let's be real, short guys don't apply here, you gotta be at least like 5'10" to qualify.
Is it Costa?
Ricardo Arona
Yoel Romero?
It's gotta be between these 3 right? Am I missing anyone?
