Biggest future PPV's without Conor....

Assuming Conor doesn't return,

What are the biggest PPV fights that can be made currently, with the current crop of stars? Not your favorites, but the biggest net of mass appeal.

Obviously we have 300 coming up....

Jones/Stipe, Jones/Aspinall, and Izzy/DDP are the standouts at the moment. Maybe Sugar/Topuria?
 
I feel like it will take a while for stars to be established to the point where big PPVs north of 1 million happen again. Sean O'Malley seems to have gotten a following as does Topuria -- if both of them keep winning and fight each other, I can see big numbers.
 
Jones v Gane did close to a mil. Jones v Stipe probably cracks it.
 
Muhammad vs Edwards II
Ankalaev vs Hill
Pennington vs anybody
Weidman vs Strickland
 
Really any Jones fight at HW. Everyone I know will watch in hopes of Jones getting his shit pushed in.

O'Malley isn't the draw he thinks he is. He sells maybe 500k if he's lucky.

Izzy has lost aura, volk has lost aura, topuria is not very well known at all.

Bottom line is they don't have any actual stars that sell ppvs at a high level.
 
