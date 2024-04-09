Biggest future PPV's without Conor....

Lionheart7167
Jan 8, 2013
- 606
- 730
Assuming Conor doesn't return,
What are the biggest PPV fights that can be made currently, with the current crop of stars? Not your favorites, but the biggest net of mass appeal.
Obviously we have 300 coming up....
Jones/Stipe, Jones/Aspinall, and Izzy/DDP are the standouts at the moment. Maybe Sugar/Topuria?
