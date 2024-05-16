Biggest freak fights that can be made in the UFC?

L

Lionheart7167

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
620
Reaction score
758
With the upcoming Paul/Tyson match, and Sonnen/Silva being booked for a third time (in a boxing match) it got me thinking....

What are some fun freak fights that could be made at this time in the UFC?

Total nonsense- doesn't mean anything in the grand scheme, or in regards to title contention.

Who could the UFC bring in that would turn heads?

Or what combo would intrigue people?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,362
Messages
55,553,359
Members
174,828
Latest member
blunttruth

Share this page

Back
Top